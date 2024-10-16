Los Angeles Community Hospitals to Host Third Annual Día De Los Muertos Extravaganza and Celebration of Life

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Community Hospitals at LA, Norwalk and Bellflower will join together to host their third annual Día de los Muertos extravaganza and celebration of life as part of their commitment to support the cultural heritages of their diverse communities. The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 1, from 4-8 p.m. at Los Angeles Community Hospital, 4081 E. Olympic Blvd. in east Los Angeles.

Dia De Los Muertos at Los Angeles Community Hospital

"East Los Angeles is home to a diverse population and culture that celebrates Día de los Muertos as a way to remember and honor those who have passed," said LACH CEO Keith Levy. "We wanted to give back to our community and provide area residents with a meaningful cultural celebration that pays tribute to that tradition."

The hospital's exterior campus will be transformed for the family-friendly celebration with decorative altars built with donations from Prospect Medical's seven Southern California hospitals and local businesses. The event will also feature a community altar and candle lighting, authentic Aztec dancers, caricature and face painting, other entertainment, and food. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picture of their loved one to place on the community altar and light a candle in their honor.

Día de los Muertos originated in Mexico and Latin America and is a holiday family tradition for Latino communities to come together in remembrance of loved ones who have passed.

For more information about the event call (323) 267-0477

About Los Angeles Community Hospitals:

The three-hospital Los Angeles Community Hospitals system includes locations in east LA, Norwalk and Bellflower. The LA and Norwalk acute care hospitals have been providing healthcare to generations of residents with general and specialty services, such as cardiology, internal medicine, surgical services, and emergency care. The Bellflower Behavioral Health Hospital provides much-needed mental health, safety-net services. To learn more, visit LACH-LA.com, LACH-Norwalk.com and LACH-Bellflower.com.

