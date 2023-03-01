Los Angeles County Street Medicine Coordination Collaborative Launches Patient Coordinated Care Platform Built on Vive Concierge Technology

Population health system coordinates services across Los Angeles County, linking specialty and direct care, medical homes, housing, and other community support services for the unhoused.

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVE Concierge, a virtual care ecosystem dedicated to democratizing access to healthcare, announced the availability of its technology platform for the Los Angeles County Street Medicine Coordination Collaborative, part of The Community Clinic Association of Los Angeles County (CCALAC). The Patient Coordination Care Platform (PCCP) will mitigate clinical data exchange challenges, helping improve the health outcomes for adults and children by driving effective healthcare to Los Angeles' unhoused and housing insecure populations.

CCALAC is the largest association of community health centers in California, its 65 members provide comprehensive care to over 1.7 million patients throughout LA County. Convened by CCALAC, the collaborative coordinates street medicine services to ensure linkages to specialty care, medical homes, housing, and supportive services. UCLA Health, a member of CCLAC, is funding the PCCP through philanthropic efforts.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority's (LAHSA) most recent count estimates there are 69,000 unhoused people across the county, with 70% living outside and nearly 49,000 people considered unsheltered–significantly more than any other city in the United States. In addition approximately 6,500 of the unhoused are minors1. Further evidence of the depth of the crisis comes from University of California Los Angeles research, which estimates nearly 1,500 unhoused people died on the streets–sidewalks, parking lots, alleys and tents–during the COVID-19 pandemic2.

"It is challenging to provide consistent and comprehensive care to people experiencing homelessness within LA," said Dr. Medell Briggs, Chief of Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, UCLA Health System; and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA. "However, leveraging VIVE's innovative patient coordination care tool, street medicine and homeless care physicians and clinicians can ensure patients have equitable access to the clinical care and social services they need. The solution will allow us to provide highly coordinated preventative whole person care to the thousands of people in need of our services."

The PCCP is a web and mobile-friendly software platform that allows for timely, bi-directional data exchange and secure communication across existing software solutions, such as EPIC and Cerner. It can track members of the street-medicine team in real-time allowing them to deliver consistency in individual care; vital in establishing trust with patients that are experiencing homelessness throughout the Los Angeles community. It provides health record access across service providers and allows referrals to be made to other clinical services, improving diagnostics, treatment and outcomes.

"We are thrilled to be working with UCLA, USC, my alma mater, and by extension all the members of the Los Angeles County Street Medicine Coordination Collaborative, to bring patient-centered treatment to LA's unhoused and housing insecure population," said Dwayne Hall, CEO and Co-Founder, VIVE. "This contribution of our technology and intellectual property is at the heart of VIVE's mission–to create a barrier breaking healthcare ecosystem focused on raising the standard of care for all people along the economic spectrum."

VIVE democratizes the concierge medicine model, removing barriers to access for both patients and physicians. Freed from the constraint of singular access points VIVE can facilitate a full spectrum of personalized care when and where it is needed. Patients can take advantage of data-driven healthcare, matched directly to their life needs. The VIVE Care Platform allows them to take control of their wellness and healthcare by ensuring the right specialists are matched to specific health and wellness needs.

About VIVE Concierge

Based in Los Angeles, VIVE Concierge is the only virtual healthcare and full service lab testing company in the United States that is women & minority founded, owned, and operated. It is committed to being the world's first fully inclusive healthcare ecosystem focused on raising the standard of care for all people along the economic spectrum. Democratizing access to healthcare through its virtual care platform, it provides the public with urgent, primary, preventative and specialized care–so everyone can move along the path to wellness.

