LOS ANGELES LAKERS GAMES ON SPECTRUM FRONT ROW™ IN APPLE IMMERSIVE TIP OFF JANUARY 9

An Unprecedented Live Viewing Experience for Lakers Fans, Available on Apple Vision Pro via the Spectrum SportsNet and NBA Apps

STAMFORD, Conn. and CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum and Apple today unveiled the schedule for Spectrum Front Row™ in Apple Immersive, which will feature a series of live basketball games in a revolutionary storytelling format on Apple Vision Pro. Beginning this Friday, January 9, Apple Vision Pro users in the Lakers' regional broadcast territory — Southern California, Hawaii, and parts of southern Nevada, including Las Vegas — will be able to watch select 2026 Lakers games live in Apple Immersive through the new Spectrum SportsNet app, or the NBA App. Full-game replays and highlights will be available nationwide, and in select international markets where Apple Vision Pro is available, with the first game replay available starting this Sunday, January 11.

Game Schedule

Friday, January 9, 2026

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Crypto.com Arena

7:30 p.m. PT

Thursday, February 5, 2026

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Crypto.com Arena

7 p.m. PT

Friday, February 20, 2026

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Crypto.com Arena

7 p.m. PT

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

Ball Arena

7 p.m. PT

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Crypto.com Arena

8 p.m. PT

Monday, March 30, 2026

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Crypto.com Arena

7 p.m. PT

A Front-Row Experience for Lakers Fans

Apple Immersive places viewers at the center of live events and stories as they unfold. Spectrum Front Row in Apple Immersive is directed and produced for Apple Vision Pro with a feed of up to 150mbps and seven unique viewing angles: the scorer's table, the area beneath each basket, a high-and-wide view of the arena, the player tunnel, the broadcast booth, and a roaming courtside perspective for interviews and commentary. The broadcast team features Emmy Award-winning play-by-play commentator Mark Rogondino and three-time NBA champion and former Lakers forward Danny Green as analyst.

Spectrum Front Row in Apple Immersive brings viewers closer to each pass, shot, and block. In-game graphics, including lower thirds, player rosters, game and shot clocks, and scores, appear in 3D, as if they're floating directly in front of the viewer. Ambisonic microphones capture Spatial Audio of the arena, so viewers hear the crisp squeaks of sneakers driving up and down the court, the swish of the net when a player drains a three-pointer, and the roar of the crowd during intense moments of gameplay. During timeouts, halftimes, and other breaks in the action, the broadcast remains live inside the arena, showcasing pregame introductions, team huddles, and even in-arena entertainment.

How to Watch Spectrum Front Row in Apple Immersive

It's easy for Lakers fans to watch Spectrum Front Row in Apple Immersive:

In Southern California, Hawaii, and parts of Nevada , Spectrum Internet customers and video subscribers of any provider with a package that includes Spectrum SportsNet can access live games, full-game replays, and highlights by downloading the new Spectrum SportsNet app for Apple Vision Pro and authenticating their active subscription. Users with a free NBA ID will also have access to live games, full-game replays, and highlights via the NBA app.

, Spectrum Internet customers and video subscribers of any provider with a package that includes Spectrum SportsNet can access live games, full-game replays, and highlights by downloading the new Spectrum SportsNet app for Apple Vision Pro and authenticating their active subscription. Users with a free NBA ID will also have access to live games, full-game replays, and highlights via the NBA app. In all other US markets , Apple Vision Pro users with a free NBA ID will have access to full-game replays and highlights in the NBA app as early as 24 hours after the live game ends. All Spectrum Internet and TV subscribers outside the Lakers' broadcast territory can also access full-game replays and highlights via the Spectrum SportsNet app.

, Apple Vision Pro users with a free NBA ID will have access to full-game replays and highlights in the NBA app as early as 24 hours after the live game ends. All Spectrum Internet and TV subscribers outside the Lakers' broadcast territory can also access full-game replays and highlights via the Spectrum SportsNet app. Outside of the US, Apple Vision Pro users in Japan, Singapore, and South Korea can access live games using the NBA app with a free NBA ID. Apple Vision Pro users with a free NBA ID in Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UAE, and the UK can access full-game replays and highlights on demand via the NBA App as early as 24 hours after each live game.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip starts at $3,499 (U.S.). It is available in Australia , Canada , China mainland , France , Germany , Hong Kong , Japan , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , the UAE , the UK , and the U.S.

(U.S.). It is available in , , , , , , , , , , the , the , and the Customers can book a demo of Apple Vision Pro online. Demos are hosted at all Apple Store locations where Vision Pro is available.

Spectrum Front Row in Apple Immersive will be available on Apple Vision Pro (M5) and Apple Vision Pro (M2) with visionOS 26 or later.

The Spectrum SportsNet app for Apple Vision Pro is now available for free in the U.S. A subscription to Spectrum Internet, or a video subscription to any provider with a package that includes Spectrum SportsNet, is required to watch Spectrum Front Row in Apple Immersive. The Spectrum TV App for iPad is also available on Vision Pro, allowing subscribers to watch traditional game broadcasts live or on demand.

The NBA App for Apple Vision Pro is available for free in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the UAE, the UK, and the U.S. The Lakers in Apple Immersive will not be available in Canada, China mainland, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. An NBA ID is required to watch Spectrum Front Row in Apple Immersive, where available. NBA League Pass is required to watch traditional game broadcasts live or on demand.

Spectrum Front Row in Apple Immersive will not be available in Canada, China mainland, Hong Kong, or Taiwan.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About Apple

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.

