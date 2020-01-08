Los Angeles Latino Chamber Of Commerce Appoints Lilly Rocha To Executive Director

"We are honored that Lilly Rocha has accepted our offer to lead the Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce as we launch a new era of growth and expansion of our membership, programs and services," said Gilbert Vasquez, Chair of the Chamber board. "Her years of experience in organizational leadership, marketing experience and social media was a strong determining factor in selecting Lilly to lead our organization."

Ms. Rocha founded Sabor Latino, a successful industry trade show in 2013. With her expertise in sales, marketing and project management, Sabor Latino has become a recognized brand in the Latin Food industry and serves as the premier business platform for Latin food professionals.

"I am honored that the Latino Chamber Board asked me to assume the leadership of this dynamic and influential organization," said Ms. Rocha. "The Latino Chamber's focus on advancing the growth and influence of successful Latino owned businesses in one of the nation's most dynamic and lucrative markets is an admirable goal and I'm proud to lend my experience and expertise toward that effort."

Ms. Rocha is a graduate of the University of California Berkeley and attended St. Mary's University in London, England. She graduated from UC Berkeley during the height of the dot.com bubble in Silicon Valley.

Active in the community, Ms. Rocha volunteers her time with the following organizations: American Heart Association, Long Beach Memorial Women's Heart Institute, HONOR PAC, The Heart & Vascular Institute at LBMMC, NLBWA-National, LGELP-USC & ATC School Culinary Program in Montebello, CA. When not working or volunteering, she is also an avid rock climber.

About the Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce

Since 2009, the Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce (LALCC) has advocated for and promoted the economic development of Greater Los Angeles' Latino-owned businesses, which now number more than 300,000. The chamber's economic development services include procurement, access to capital, certification, technical and other business assistance. Among other issues, its policy and advocacy efforts are focused on public and private minority procurement, community reinvestment and development, Latino public policy, international trade and small business funding. LALCC is a 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. For additional information about the chamber, visit lalcc.org.

