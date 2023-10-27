Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Hosts Successful Book Launch Event to Celebrate Former California Assemblymember Mary Chung Hayashi's New Book 'Women in Politics'

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former California State Assemblymember Mary Chung Hayashi celebrated the release of her new book Women in Politics: Breaking Down the Barriers to Achieve True Representation with a successful book launch event hosted by the City of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. The event included speeches by Connie Perez-Andreesen, National Vice President of the United Farm Workers, AFL CIO, Mayor Karen Bass, and CA State Treasurer Fiona Ma. Over 100 guests attended the event, including the LA City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto, Torrance School Boardmember Betty Lieu, Dr. Carmen Schaye, President of National Women's Political Caucus – South Bay, California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Washington State Representative Cindy Ryu and Oregon State representative Dr Lisa Reynolds.

In Women in Politics, award-winning author and healthcare leader Mary Hayashi offers a riveting exploration of the strides made by women in government.

Featuring interviews and insightful discussions, Mary brings to life the trials and triumphs of women in political leadership, showcasing their invaluable contributions to political landscapes and the transformative power of their perseverance. Her work sheds light on the ongoing struggles for gender-political parity and serves as a call to action: we must actively participate in shaping our democracy.

Women in Politics is a tribute to women's political journey and a compass guiding us all toward a future of inclusive leadership and a truly representative democracy.

"Women in Politics is a book that inspires women, reminding them that their voice does matter." -Mariel Hemingway, Actress and Author

"Hayashi's lively look at the strivings and successes of women in the political realm offers portraits of those who are engaged in the gender equality struggle and a meaningful sharing of her own experience in rising above the pressures and prejudices of gender and race… In each chapter of Hayashi's powerful treatise … she passionately appeals especially to female readers … the power that they have within themselves to speak and be heard, to run for office, and to activate needed changes in the systems that have the potential to improve conditions for all … Hayashi's inspiring book is both an excellent look at an extraordinary woman and a call to action for others." -RECOMMENDED by the US Review

Women in Politics is available for sale at Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble.

To learn more, visit https://www.maryhayashi.com.

For more information, contact Kelsey at Book Publicity Services at (805) 807-9027 or [email protected].

