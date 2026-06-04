Los Angeles Physician Introduces Compounded Ketamine-Oxytocin Nasal Spray for Treatment-Resistant Depression and PTSD

NutraBrain Clinic, led by board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. David Mahjoubi, has introduced a compounded ketamine-oxytocin nasal spray prescribed via telehealth for patients with treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and antidepressant-related emotional blunting. Available under physician supervision across 13 states, the formulation is designed to pair the antidepressant effects associated with low-dose ketamine with the role oxytocin plays in social bonding and emotional connection.

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a decade of treating patients whose depression or PTSD did not fully resolve on standard antidepressants — and whose emotional disconnection persisted even after their symptoms improved — Dr. David Mahjoubi, MD, has introduced a compounded ketamine-oxytocin nasal spray prescribed via telehealth. Developed at NutraBrain Clinic and prescribed across 13 states under physician supervision, the formulation combines low-dose ketamine with the hormone oxytocin to address a symptom the clinic notes is often left unaddressed by conventional psychiatric medications: the sense of emotional disconnection that can persist even after mood improves.

NutraBrain Clinic

Ketamine and oxytocin act on different neurological systems. According to published research, sub-anesthetic doses of ketamine modulate NMDA receptors and are associated with increased neuroplasticity, and studies have reported antidepressant effects in some patients with treatment-resistant depression more rapidly than is typical with conventional SSRIs. Oxytocin, produced naturally by the hypothalamus, is involved in social bonding, trust, and attachment. Combining the two in a single compounded nasal spray is intended to address two dimensions of mental health at once: the mood-related circuitry associated with ketamine and the relational and emotional circuitry that may influence whether mood improvement translates into reconnection with others.

The formulation is intended for patients with PTSD or complex trauma, for whom emotional numbness, attachment difficulties, and relational disconnection are often core features of the condition rather than incidental effects. It is also designed for patients on long-term SSRIs who experience emotional blunting — reported among a substantial share of antidepressant users in published surveys — as a side effect of treatment itself.

The formulation is compounded by U.S.-licensed pharmacies under physician oversight. NutraBrain Clinic prescribes it via telehealth across Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The clinic's $69 monthly membership includes direct email access to Dr. Mahjoubi, ongoing protocol adjustments under clinical supervision, and refills when prescribed.

"The most common complaint I heard during my decade running brick-and-mortar ketamine clinics wasn't that the treatment didn't work," said Dr. Mahjoubi. "It was that even when their depression lifted, patients still felt emotionally walled off from the people they loved. That's the gap the oxytocin component is designed to close. Combining ketamine with oxytocin isn't a marketing decision — it's a clinical one. For patients with attachment trauma, post-PTSD numbness, or the kind of disconnection that can linger after years of antidepressants, the goal is to address what each component alone may not."

About Dr. David Mahjoubi, MD

Dr. David Mahjoubi is a board-certified anesthesiologist with more than 17 years of experience administering and prescribing ketamine. He serves as President of the American Board of Ketamine Physicians (ABKP) and is the author of a physician-authored ketamine treatment manual, The Art & Science of Ketamine Medicine. He founded the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles in 2014 and the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Orange County in 2021, and has been featured by national and international media outlets.

About NutraBrain Clinic

NutraBrain Clinic is a physician-led telehealth practice offering at-home compounded ketamine formulations for depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and chronic pain, prescribed under physician supervision when clinically appropriate. Led by Dr. David Mahjoubi, the practice serves patients across 13 states with direct physician access. Learn more at nutrabrainclinic.com.

Media Contact

Dr. David Mahjoubi, MD

NutraBrain Clinic

[email protected]

(818) 570-1640

www.NutraBrainClinic.com

SOURCE NutraBrain Clinic