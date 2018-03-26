Los Angeles: Proactively Restricting E-Cigarettes - 2018 Market Report

The "Los Angeles: Proactively Restricting E-Cigarettes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher looks at Los Angeles, which takes an active approach towards electronic cigarettes, including them in the definition of tobacco products for purposes of the Tobacco Retailing License and public smoking restrictions.

The County of Los Angeles is the most populous county in the United States, while Los Angeles City is the second most populous city in the United States.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Regulatory landscape

3. Age Restrictions

4. Product Restrictions

5. Retail Channels Restrictions

6. Notifications and Licensing Requirements

7. Public Usage

8. Taxation

9. Sanctions

10. Relevant Laws

11. Relevant Bodies

