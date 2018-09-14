Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to Receive Hunger Is Donations Made at Local Albertsons Stores

"This gift will have a tremendous impact on our program," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the Food Bank. "We'd like to thank Albertsons Companies Foundation for selecting us as their charity partner and supporting our efforts to fight hunger and dedication to ensuring that no child has to start their day hungry."

The Food Bank works to acquire nutritious food from a variety of sources such as local farmers, grocery stores and distributors, sorts that food product with the help of more than 30,000 volunteers annually and redistributes that food through a network of more than 650 partner agencies and programs. Community support enables the Food Bank to serve more than 300,000 neighbors in need every month.

Hunger Is, a charitable program of Albertsons Companies Foundation, is designed to build awareness and raise funds in an effort to eradicate childhood hunger in America. Funds raised through Hunger Is focus on adding breakfasts when school is both in and out of session through federal nutrition programs and other means focused on combatting childhood hunger and improving other health-related outcomes.

"It's an honor to support the work of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Every day we learn about organizations that go above and beyond to help people in need," said Shane Dorcheus, Division President of Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions. "Such selfless dedication makes our communities better places to live and work."

Anyone wishing to support the Food Bank through this program can simply go to their local Albertsons, Vons or Pavilions store and make a donation to the Hunger Is program at checkout September 1- 30.

Hunger Is grant recipients are selected with the help of the Hunger Is Advisory Committee (HIAC), comprised of leaders from the most respected hunger advocacy organizations in the U.S. including Feeding America, Food Research & Action Center, Hunger Free America, Share Our Strength, and WhyHunger. The HIAC provides guidance in defining and addressing needs and makes funding recommendations for approval by Albertsons Companies Foundation.

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has worked to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973 and has distributed the equivalent of more than 1 billion meals across our community. The Food Bank provides food to more than 300,000 clients on a monthly basis and distributed 70 million pounds of food in 2017 to children, seniors, low-income families, veterans and other neighbors in need. To support the vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, nutritious food is distributed through a network of more than 650 partner agencies, directly to children through our Children's Backpack and Summer Lunch programs, to approximately 27,000 seniors each month through our Senior Nutrition program and to low-income families and college students through our Mobile Food Pantry. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit lafoodbank.org.

About Hunger Is

Hunger Is, a charitable program of the Albertsons Companies Foundation, is designed to build awareness and raise funds in an effort to eradicate childhood hunger in America. Funds raised through Hunger Is directly benefit programs focused on combating childhood hunger and improving health-related outcomes across the United States.

About Albertsons Companies Foundation

Founded in 2001, Albertsons Companies Foundation, formerly Safeway Foundation, supports causes that impact customers' lives. Albertsons Companies stores provide the opportunity to mobilize funding and create awareness in our neighborhoods through the generous contributions by our customers, our employees' passion and partnerships with our vendors. We focus on giving locally in the areas of health and human services, hunger relief, education and helping people with disabilities. Albertsons Companies and Albertsons Companies Foundation have invested $1 billion in our neighborhoods since 2001. For more information about Albertsons Companies Foundation, visit www.albertsonscompaniesfoundation.org.

Media Contacts:

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

David May

323 234 3030 ext. 134

dmay@lafoodbank

SOURCE Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Related Links

http://www.lafoodbank.org

