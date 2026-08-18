Los Angeles Reproductive Urologist Dr. Justin Houman Launches Male Fertility Restoration Program Focused on Natural Conception

Dr. Justin Houman, MD, FACS, a board-certified urologist and fellowship-trained microsurgeon in male reproductive medicine, has launched a dedicated Male Fertility Restoration Program at his Los Angeles practice. The program is built around a complete diagnostic evaluation of the male partner and treatment of correctable causes of infertility, with the goal of helping couples conceive naturally before assisted reproduction becomes the default path.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Justin Houman, MD, FACS, a board-certified urologist and fellowship-trained specialist in male reproductive medicine and surgery, has launched a dedicated Male Fertility Restoration Program at his Los Angeles practice. The program is organized around a principle that is widely endorsed in reproductive medicine but unevenly applied in practice: when a couple is having difficulty conceiving, the male partner deserves a complete diagnostic evaluation, and correctable causes should be addressed before assisted reproduction is treated as the default route.

Dr. Justin Houman

According to the American Urological Association and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, male factors contribute to roughly half of all infertility cases, acting as the sole cause in 20 to 30 percent of couples and as a contributing factor in another 20 to 30 percent. Despite those figures, the male evaluation is frequently deferred or reduced to a single semen analysis. Because male infertility usually produces no symptoms, many men learn of it only after a couple has already invested months, and often significant expense, in treatment directed elsewhere.

The Male Fertility Restoration Program begins with a structured workup that includes a detailed medical and reproductive history, a physical examination performed by a reproductive urologist, semen analysis, and hormone testing or scrotal imaging when indicated. Findings then direct the treatment pathway rather than the reverse. Depending on the diagnosis, that pathway may include microsurgical varicocelectomy to correct enlarged scrotal veins that raise testicular temperature and impair sperm production; medical or hormonal therapy to support sperm production; microsurgical vasectomy reversal for men who wish to restore fertility after a prior vasectomy; or microsurgical sperm retrieval, including microTESE, for men with azoospermia. Because sperm require roughly three months to mature, the program reassesses semen parameters on approximately a 90-day cycle following intervention.

For a subset of men, correcting an underlying cause improves semen parameters enough that a couple can conceive naturally or with less invasive assisted reproduction than would otherwise have been required. The program does not position itself in opposition to in vitro fertilization. Dr. Houman coordinates directly with reproductive endocrinologists, and when IVF or ICSI represents the most direct route for a particular couple, the aim of the male workup shifts to improving the quality of the sperm those cycles will depend on. What the program is designed to prevent is a couple proceeding to assisted reproduction without anyone having established whether the male factor was treatable in the first place.

"When a couple is struggling to conceive, evaluating the male partner is often the fastest and least invasive place to start, and it is still the step that gets skipped," says Dr. Justin Houman. "A varicocele, a hormonal imbalance, an obstruction, these are specific, identifiable problems, and in many men they are correctable. What I want this program to do is make sure every man has a real diagnosis before a couple commits to assisted reproduction. For some, treating the underlying cause is enough to conceive at home. For others, IVF is still the right answer, and our job is to give that cycle the best sperm we can."

The program is open to men beginning a fertility evaluation for the first time, men with an abnormal semen analysis who have not received an explanation for it, men considering vasectomy reversal, men facing fertility decisions before cancer treatment, and couples who have been advised to proceed directly to assisted reproduction without a male workup. Dr. Houman accepts referrals from reproductive endocrinologists, obstetrician-gynecologists, and primary care physicians, and sees patients from across Los Angeles and Southern California.

More About Dr. Justin Houman

Dr. Justin Houman is a board-certified urologist and fellowship-trained microsurgeon specializing in male reproductive medicine. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. He completed his general surgery internship and urology residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, followed by a fellowship in Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery in the UCLA Department of Urology. Dr. Houman is a Diplomate of the American Board of Urology and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Urology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He practices at Tower Urology in Los Angeles, where his clinical focus is limited to male fertility, varicoceles, chronic testicular pain, vasectomy and vasectomy reversal, testosterone optimization, and men's sexual health. His research has been published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, Translational Andrology and Urology, and other peer-reviewed journals, and presented at national meetings of the American Urological Association and the American Society of Andrology.

Media Contact

Dr. Justin Houman, MD, FACS

Tower Urology

8635 W 3rd Street, Suite 1W

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 854-9898

[email protected]

SOURCE Justin Houman MD.