Dr. Justin Houman, MD, FACS, a board-certified urologist and fellowship-trained microsurgeon in Los Angeles, is earning national recognition for his advanced microsurgical treatment of varicoceles and chronic testicular pain. His practice serves as a Center of Excellence for patients seeking specialized care for complex spermatic cord conditions that have not responded to conventional treatments.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Justin Houman, founder of a leading men's health practice in Los Angeles and Assistant Professor of Urology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, is being nationally recognized for his expertise in the advanced microsurgical management of varicoceles and chronic orchialgia (testicular pain). His practice functions as a referral destination for patients and physicians across the country who are seeking subspecialty expertise for complex cases.

Dr. Houman routinely evaluates and treats men with persistent testicular pain following prior surgery or after failure of conservative and standard surgical treatments. These patients frequently present with distorted anatomy, dense scarring, or pain generators that are not adequately addressed by routine urologic interventions. As a result, his practice focuses on high-complexity microsurgical and re-operative cases requiring subspecialty expertise.

Chronic orchialgia is a challenging and often misunderstood condition. Dr. Houman's surgical approach emphasizes nerve-specific microsurgical evaluation and treatment of the spermatic cord. His procedures involve meticulous microsurgical identification and management of the genital branch of the genitofemoral nerve, ilioinguinal nerve, cremasteric nerve branches, and the peri-vasal autonomic plexus — structures that are increasingly recognized as central drivers of refractory testicular and scrotal pain.

"Chronic testicular pain is frequently multifactorial and nerve-mediated, particularly in patients with prior inguinal, scrotal, or urologic surgery," says Dr. Justin Houman. "By systematically distinguishing venous pathology, nerve compression, and adhesion-related disease, we can provide patients with anatomy-based microsurgical intervention that offers durable pain relief — particularly for those who have exhausted conventional options."

This comprehensive, multi-nerve approach reflects a level of microsurgical complexity that extends beyond routine urologic practice. In many complex cases, Dr. Houman also addresses dense adhesions and fibrotic tethering of the spermatic cord, which may compress neural elements and prevent safe access to targeted nerves. This anatomy-based framework reflects a modern subspecialty understanding of orchialgia as a distinct nerve disorder requiring precise surgical intervention.

About Justin Houman, MD, FACS

Dr. Justin Houman is a Los Angeles-based board-certified urologist and fellowship-trained microsurgeon. He earned his bachelor's degree from UCLA and his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine. He completed his General Surgery internship and Urology residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, followed by a fellowship in Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery at UCLA Medical Center — one of the nation's most specialized training programs. Dr. Houman serves as an Assistant Professor of Urology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. His practice is a recognized Center of Excellence for microsurgical varicocelectomy and testicular pain management, specializing in complex spermatic cord pathology, chronic orchialgia, male fertility, and re-operative urologic microsurgery.

