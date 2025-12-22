Los Angeles Testicular Pain Treatment Expert Offers Advanced Microsurgical Solutions for Men With Chronic Orchialgia

Dr. Justin Houman, MD, FACS, a fellowship-trained urologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, provides specialized microsurgical treatment for men suffering from chronic testicular pain through his nationally recognized Center of Excellence. Using advanced diagnostic protocols and high-magnification operative microscopy, Dr. Houman helps patients who have exhausted other treatment options find meaningful relief while preserving testicular function.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic testicular pain, also known as chronic orchialgia, affects thousands of men each year and remains one of the most misunderstood conditions in urology. Many patients are told their ultrasound is normal, that no clear cause exists, or that they must simply live with the pain. For men who have struggled to find answers, Dr. Justin Houman offers a different approach.

Dr. Justin Houman

As a board-certified urologist and fellowship-trained specialist in male reproductive medicine and microsurgery, Dr. Houman has developed a refined approach focused on identifying and treating the true underlying source of chronic testicular and spermatic cord pain. His practice has been designated a Center of Excellence for Chronic Testicular Pain, serving as a national referral destination for men with complex and refractory cases.

Dr. Houman's comprehensive assessment goes beyond routine ultrasound or lab testing, focusing on whether pain originates from entrapped or hypersensitive nerves within the spermatic cord, venous congestion or varicoceles causing pressure and inflammation, scar tissue from prior infections, trauma, or surgery, or subtle anatomic abnormalities that standard imaging often fails to detect.

When surgery is indicated, Dr. Houman employs high-magnification operative microscopy to perform highly targeted microsurgical procedures. This allows him to precisely isolate and treat only the structures responsible for pain while protecting critical anatomy, preserving blood supply, lymphatic drainage, testicular function, and fertility whenever possible.

"Chronic testicular pain is rarely random and is almost never 'all in a patient's head,'" says Dr. Houman. "In many men, the pain is driven by specific, treatable problems such as nerve entrapment, venous congestion, prior inflammation, or subtle anatomic abnormalities that are frequently missed on standard imaging. Every surgical plan is customized based on the individual mechanism driving a patient's pain, with the goal of meaningful relief while maintaining testicular health and quality of life."

Dr. Houman's unique background in male reproductive medicine and microsurgery allows him to manage some of the most complex pain cases in urology, including post-vasectomy pain, post-hernia repair pain, pain related to varicoceles, and chronic idiopathic orchialgia. His Center of Excellence frequently evaluates men who were previously told that nothing more could be done. For many patients, the results are life-changing, allowing them to return to normal physical activity, intimacy, work, and sleep after years of limitation.

Dr. Justin Houman is a board-certified urologist and fellowship-trained specialist in male reproductive medicine and microsurgery. He serves as an Assistant Professor of Urology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and leads a nationally recognized practice focused on complex male health conditions, including chronic testicular pain, fertility, sexual health, and microsurgical reconstruction. Dr. Houman's Center of Excellence for Chronic Testicular Pain serves as a national referral destination for men with complex and refractory cases. His practice, Tower Urology, is located at 8635 W 3rd Street, Suite 1W, Los Angeles, California.

