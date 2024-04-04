LOS ANGELES TIMES RECOGNIZES MUSICK PEELER & GARRETT'S LISA HSIAO AS AN INSPIRATIONAL PROFESSIONAL IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garett LLP is proud to announce that Partner Lisa Hsiao has been selected as a finalist for the Los Angeles Times' "Orange County Inspirational Women & Leadership Forum Awards." The awards recognize the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Orange County community.

"It brings us great pride to see Lisa Hsiao nominated for this honor," says Co-Managing Steven J. Elie. "She exemplifies the true essence of leadership, and this recognition is a testament to her exceptional contributions to our team and the legal community as a whole."

Ms. Hsiao is an accomplished trial attorney. Her practice focuses on transportation, product and premises liability, real estate, and employment law. She adeptly represents a diverse clientele, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to individuals, with a strong emphasis on product liability, business litigation, and transportation law.

Hsiao is a pivotal member and leader of the firm's 24-hour Accident Investigation Team. This team ensures prompt and thorough representation for clients in the aftermath of accidents while preserving crucial evidence. By maintaining a roster of investigators and experts, they can swiftly respond to accidents, a vital service considering potential delays in litigation filing.

Hsiao is an active member of the International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC), the preeminent invitation-only global legal organization for attorneys who represent corporate and insurance interests. She was named a 'Woman to Watch' by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2022 has been named a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers for six years in a row.

About Musick Peeler

Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

SOURCE Musick Peeler LLP