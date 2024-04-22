MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNER DAN WOODS RECOGNIZED AS TOP LAWYER IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced that Partner Dan Woods has been recognized by Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the "Top 100 Lawyers of Los Angeles for 2024." The award honors attorneys who "have demonstrated exceptional legal skill and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership and contribution to the Los Angeles community at large," states the publisher. The issue lists Woods as "one of the most accomplished and decorated litigators in Los Angeles."

"As one of California's preeminent trial lawyers, we are immensely proud of Dan's achievement in receiving this honor," said Co-Managing partner Steven J. Elie. "This recognition reflects Dan's tireless commitment to clients in pursuit of justice and to our firm."

The American Bar Association, California Bar Association, Inner City Law Center, Chambers USA and Los Angeles Daily Journal are just some of the publications and peer organizations which have honored Woods for his work. The 2019 Chambers USA highlighted that his clients felt "Dan has a presence in the Courtroom" and "is smart and articulate."

Woods has been interviewed by and quoted in several publications, including the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Law360, the Los Angeles Daily Journal, the San Jose Mercury News, the BBC, several national radio stations and more. Over the course of Woods' career, he's been recognized by The American Lawyer, National Law Journal, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, The Recorder, The Guardian, the Washington Post, NPR, CNN, USA Today and several other publications for his work.

