LOS ANGELES TRANSPORTATION TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE, REJECT FINAL OFFER

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MV Transportation workers in the City of Los Angeles, represented by Teamsters Local 572, have voted overwhelmingly to strike, rejecting the employer's last, best, and final offer. The 360 Teamsters serve hundreds of thousands of residents in downtown Los Angeles and surrounding areas such as Echo Park, Crenshaw, Fairfax, and Grand Central Station.

"Our members are the heartbeat of this city, tirelessly ensuring that residents—especially those from our most vulnerable communities—reach their destinations safely," said Lourdes Garcia, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 572 in Carson. "From school to crucial medical appointments, our drivers are the lifeline connecting people to essential services. It's high time our city leaders and MV Transportation recognize the invaluable contributions of our members and the indispensable role they play in our communities."

Local 572 members have been in negotiations for months with the City of Los Angeles contractor MV Transportation, demanding fair wages and improved benefits.

"As a transit driver, every day feels like a battle," said Katanya Currie, a driver at MV Transportation. "We're stretched thin, trying to keep up with the demands of our routes while dealing with the harsh reality of constant understaffing. Being overworked by MV Transportation has become the norm as they struggle to fill vacancies and maintain service levels. Despite our commitment to providing reliable transportation, constant staffing shortages result in longer hours, increased stress, and compromised safety for passengers and drivers. It's time for MV Transportation to take real action to address these issues, starting with fair wages and improved benefits to attract and retain talent in our essential roles."

"The truth is that we have been forced into this position after years of neglect by MV Transportation, and Los Angeles city leadership has the power to make it right," said Carlos Romero, a mechanic at MV Transportation. "We're simply asking to receive what other transportation workers in Los Angeles get—fair wages and a fair retirement."

A recent report by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation stated, "rates for drivers providing LADOT transit services are among the least competitive in the region, resulting in staffing shortages, impacted service, and significant delays in route on-time performance." The report recommends updating the city's contracts to include wage increases for transit drivers.

