LOS ANGELES UNION STATION TO HOST 9TH ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY AND DEBUT HOLIDAY DECOR IN HISTORIC TICKET CONCOURSE

Live Performance by Kingston Ska Collective with Members of Western Standard Ska Orchestra and Los Rebeldes Romanticos presented by Metro Art plus photos with Santa, arts, crafts, milk and cookies in the North Pole courtesy of McDonald's of Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Union Station announced today that its 9th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Monday, Nov. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the station's historic Ticket Concourse – marking the first time this section of the station will be open to the public throughout the holiday season.

The event will feature a live musical performance from Kingston Ska Collective with members of Western Standard Ska Orchestra and Los Rebeldes Romanticos presented by Metro Art. Santa and the Elves will also be available for photo opportunities in the station's Waiting Room. New to this year's line-up, the station's North Patio will transform into the North Pole for families to enjoy arts and crafts, milk and cookies, holiday characters and more courtesy of McDonald's of Southern California. Santa Claus, with help from Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins, will lead guests in a festive countdown culminating in the lighting of the signature 30-foot tree.

"I can't imagine a better way to kick off the holiday season than to be a part of this beautiful tradition with the lighting of the tree at Los Angeles Union Station," said Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. "I know that this tree symbolizes a beacon of hope and unity that captures the essence of the season and will bring a smile for all those who pass through our station."

The event will find attendees immersed in Union Station's must-see holiday décor from the glistening exterior where palm trees line the station's grand entrance to the majestic interior where thousands of gleaming lights, oversized trees, giant ornaments and bold wreaths adorn the station's Ticket Concourse and Waiting Room.

"We are not only delighted to celebrate our 9th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony here at Los Angeles Union Station, but we are especially looking forward to hosting the event in the station's historic Ticket Concourse. This free, family-friendly event launches the holiday season and brings the community together to enjoy the festivities, sing along to live music and visit Santa and the Elves," said Susie Vance, Director of Marketing at Morlin Asset Management, LP. "Los Angeles Union Station's décor is a must visit and this event is a perfect way to kick off the festivities."

This merry event is free for all ages and open to the public.

Visitors can continue to experience the magic of the holidays at Union Station with must-see holiday décor from November 22 to December 25, 2024. Guests are encouraged to capture photos and memories inside the historic Ticket Concourse, featuring the majestic 30-foot signature tree, open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.*

*dates are subject to change

Additionally, Los Angeles Conservancy will be conducting 90-minute Holidays at Union Station tours on December 5, 12 and 19 starting at 5:30pm. The guided tours will take visitors through the iconic landmark at night highlighting the holiday décor. Registration is required at Tours & Events - LA Conservancy .

For additional information, please visit unionstationla.com/happenings .

About Los Angeles Union Station

Since its opening in 1939, Los Angeles Union Station has long been considered one of LA's architectural gems and a vital portal to the promise of the California Dream. The station was designed with an innovative blend of Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival and Art Deco architecture now commonly referred to as Mission Moderne. The bustling 52-acre transportation hub sits in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles offering essential connections to destinations throughout Southern California. An iconic landmark, the station serves as a vibrant symbol of Downtown connecting the historic fabric of the past to the present through arts, culture, transit and community. Conceived on a grand scale, Los Angeles Union Station is the largest railroad passenger terminal in the Western United States and is often regarded as "the last of the great train stations." For more information, visit unionstationla.com or follow @unionstationla on social media.

About Metro Art

Metro Art enhances the customer experience with innovative, award-winning visual and performing arts programming that encourages ridership and connects people, sites and neighborhoods throughout LA County. A diverse range of site-specific artworks are integrated into the growing Metro system, improving the quality of transit environments and creating a sense of place.

Click here for more information about Metro Art. Follow Metro Art on Instagram and #MetroArtLA.

About Kingston Ska Orchestra

Kingston Ska Orchestra is a raw, powerful and in your face musical experience. This 12-piece group of all-star musicians is a spectacle to witness. With a horn section three times bigger than most other ska groups, the group breaks barriers and expands imaginations. Kingston Ska Orchestra boasts a killer all-star lineup from the fabled West Coast traditional ska scene with members from The Aggrolites, Beastie Boys, Hepcat, Gogol Bordello, See Spot, The Allentons, Mobtown, Kingston 10, The Debonaires, Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra and many more.

About Los Rebeldes Romanticos

Bringing together more than 15 years of musical experience in mariachi, boleros and jazz, Los Rebeldes Romanticos are a fresh revival of the Los Angeles bolero movement. Their repertoire consists of Latin American boleros, oldies and cumbias that can bring any audience into a cultural celebration.

Getting There

Go Metro! Los Angeles Union Station is accessible via Metro Rail, Metro Bus, Metro Bike Share , Metrolink, Amtrak and several municipal bus lines. Take the Metro A, B, D or J Line directly to Los Angeles Union Station. Plan your trip using the Transit app, the trip planner at metro.net or by calling 323.GO.METRO.

Park at Union Station East or West garages, starting at $8.

