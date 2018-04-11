Los Cabos International Convention Center Celebrates Grand Reopening as Hosts of the Fifth Edition of the World Destination Wedding Congress 2018

Located in San Jose Del Cabo, the new ICC is a major attraction for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) segment. As such, the center will become a key catalyst in driving national and global tourism to Los Cabos and Baja California Sur. Last year, Los Cabos tourism grew by 16 percent, hosting 3 million tourists in total – its strongest tourism performance since 2010.

"The renovation and grand reopening of this state-of-the-art convention center is a transformative moment for Los Cabos tourism as we elevate our offerings across the board to attract new travelers – business and leisure alike – to the destination," said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director, Los Cabos Tourism Board. "The new ICC is a testament to Los Cabos' resilience and commitment to establishing its profile as a destination of choice on the global stage. We welcome the world to Los Cabos to experience the new ICC and our destination."

In 2017, the meetings industry represented 14.3 percent of tourist arrivals to Los Cabos with more than 340,000 visitors. Statewide, meetings also accounted for 7.8 percent of Baja California Sur's GDP. As global tourism surges, Los Cabos is uniquely poised to expand its market share of Mexico's 35 million annual visitors. Given its international dominance, projected to reach $1,245 billion in 20231, the MICE industry represents a strategic avenue as Los Cabos looks beyond the U.S., Canada and Mexico to sustain its impressive wave of growth.

Commemorating ICC's relaunch by hosting, DWP brings to life the vision of the Los Cabos Tourism Board who edged out several national and global competing destinations to secure the sought-after event in Los Cabos for the first time.

Over the last decade, the destination weddings segment has exploded by 400 percent and, as a whole, Mexico receives about 23 percent of destination weddings from the United States representing a strong growth opportunity for Los Cabos. Currently, just 6 percent (144,000) of annual tourists visit the destination for wedding-related activities. DWP will be a strategic platform to generate future opportunities for Los Cabos and elevate its profile as a leading weddings destination on the global stage.

With a new $50 million airport terminal expansion project launching this year, $1 billion investment in hotel investments and 5,000 new rooms slated to come online by 2023, Los Cabos is experiencing an infrastructure boom. The destination has also seen a notable increase in connectivity with more than 500 weekly flights. Built with sustainability at its core, the new ICC is a modern, LEED certified meeting facility featuring state-of-the-art technology, solar panels, water treatment and reclamation facilities and LED lighting. The ICC will also be home to the world's largest green wall (29,000 square feet), which serves as an insulator and prevents the building from overheating in warm summer months.

Los Cabos International Convention Center (Fast Facts)

67,758 square feet meeting space

8,000-person capacity

3 exhibition areas

11 breakouts

440 parking spaces

1,008 solar panels producing 412,000 KW

Largest green wall (29,000 square feet)

Over 700,000 sq. feet land mass

About Los Cabos

Los Cabos, located at the tip of the 1,000-mile long Baja Peninsula, is one of the world's most diverse tourism destinations. Boasting a dramatic desert backdrop nestled by coastlines of the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez, Los Cabos is home to award-winning resorts and culinary offerings considered some of the finest available anywhere. A growing list of championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas, world-renowned sport fishing tournaments, and state-of-the-art convention facilities add to the destination's unmatched appeal. For more information, images and videos from Los Cabos, please visit www.visitloscabos.travel, follow us on Twitter @LOSCABOSTOURISM and visit us on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

