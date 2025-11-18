LOS CABOS SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2026 TRAVEL AWARDS WINNER

Destination Recognized for Exceptional Family-Friendly Offerings and Unforgettable Experiences

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Cabos Tourism Board announced today that Los Cabos was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Family Travel Awards. The full award feature can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/travel2026.

Los Cabos invites families to discover why it continues to be recognized as a top choice for family travel.

Los Cabos stands out as a premier family destination due to its unique blend of natural beauty and sophisticated infrastructure. Families can explore the dramatic desert landscape, enjoy watersports in the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez, discover marine life, or immerse themselves in local traditions. The destination boasts a wide range of accommodations, from all-inclusive resorts with dedicated kids' clubs and family-friendly pools to private villas offering personalized services, all designed to ensure comfort and convenience for traveling families.

Beyond the luxurious stays, Los Cabos offers a wealth of activities designed to captivate all generations of travelers. Families can embark on unforgettable whale watching excursions during migration season, snorkel or dive in the protected waters of Cabo Pulmo, or enjoy horseback riding along the beach. Adventure seekers can explore the desert on ATV tours, zip-line through canyons, or take surfing lessons on beginner-friendly waves. Cultural experiences abound, from exploring historic San José del Cabo with its art galleries and charming plaza, to savoring authentic Mexican cuisine that caters to all palates.

This consecutive award reinforces Los Cabos' position as a leader in the global tourism landscape, demonstrating its consistent ability to deliver exceptional value and unforgettable moments for families. The Los Cabos Tourism Board remains dedicated to sustainable tourism practices, ensuring that the destination's natural wonders and cultural integrity are preserved for future generations of visitors.

Los Cabos invites families to discover why it continues to be recognized as a top choice for family travel, promising a journey filled with adventure, relaxation, and cherished moments within a secure destination. Los Cabos has more than 2 million visitors a year and invites your family to visit and see what makes Los Cabos so special.

