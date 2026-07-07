Los Defensores and the Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation Open 2026 Scholarships for Latino Students in Law and Journalism

Through its Siempre Contigo community initiative, Los Defensores deepens its commitment to underserved Latino students across Southern California — part of nearly $200,000 in scholarships awarded since 2019.

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Defensores, the trusted legal-access brand serving the Latino community across the United States, today announced the opening of its 2026 Scholarship Application Program in partnership with the Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation (JBJF). Applications are open now through July 24, 2026, for California college students pursuing degrees in law and journalism. The program is part of Los Defensores' Siempre Contigo community initiative, which has helped award close to $200,000 in scholarships to students from underserved communities since 2019.

2025 JBJF Scholarship Recipients

This year's theme, "The Power of Believing," celebrates the transformative effect of being seen, supported, and believed in. Hearing someone say "I believe in you" — especially from a trusted mentor or guide — can be a turning point. It fuels resilience, awakens self-confidence, and affirms that a student's dreams are worth pursuing. Rooted in cultural pride and personal perseverance, the theme resonates with the journey of students from underserved communities, who often carry the weight of generational sacrifice while striving to find their voice, their place, and their path forward.

As the Foundation's founding fiscal corporate partner, Los Defensores leads this effort as an active investor in the next generation of Latino leaders. The brand's support extends beyond legal access to direct, community-rooted action — helping close educational gaps and championing future attorneys and journalists, fields where Latino stories, perspectives, and voices are sorely needed. Together with JBJF, Los Defensores is working to ensure that financial barriers never stand between a talented student and their potential.

"At Los Defensores, we know that behind every dream there is a community willing to fight for it," said Ariela Nerubay, Chief Brand Officer at Los Defensores. "The Power of Believing is not just a message — it's our commitment. When a student faces doubt, financial barriers, or the pressure of being the first in their family to pursue higher education, we want them to know that we see them, we stand with them, and we believe in their potential. Supporting scholarships is one of the most powerful ways we live our brand — because true strength comes from lifting others and reminding them that with the right support, anything is possible."

The Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation was founded to support the next generation of changemakers through meaningful scholarship opportunities for college students from underserved communities.

"When we invest in our youth's education, we're investing in stronger, more vibrant communities for us all," said Jaime Jarrín, MLB Hall of Famer and former Los Angeles Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster. "By offering meaningful financial support, we help protect students' hard-earned dreams while reinforcing a powerful message: we believe in their potential to succeed, thrive, and lead."

"Receiving the JBJF scholarship has been an incredible boost to my confidence and my future. There were people who doubted me — who said it was too hard, that I didn't belong there. But I pushed through my first year at USC and proved them wrong. I want to give back to my community, and this scholarship brings me one step closer to that goal. I'm deeply grateful to Los Defensores and JBJF for investing in my journey," stated Atilio Sagara, 2025 JBJF Scholarship Recipient, University of Southern California.

WHO CAN APPLY

To be eligible for a 2026 JBJF scholarship, applicants must:

Maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher

Demonstrate financial need

Be enrolled at a California-based school

Provide basic contact details and the school(s) they attend or plan to attend

Provide family and household information

Complete a brief questionnaire

HOW TO APPLY

Applications are accepted from June 20 through July 24, 2026. To apply or request additional information, visit https://www.losdefensores.com/scholarship/.

ABOUT LOS DEFENSORES

Los Defensores is a distinguished brand committed to supporting the Latino community across the United States by connecting consumers with qualified attorneys. With a history dating back to 1984, Los Defensores leverages a network of more than 200 independent attorneys across practice areas including personal injury, workplace accidents, and employment law. Renowned for its accessibility, Los Defensores connects Latinos with attorneys who offer free initial consultations in Spanish. The brand aims to connect clients with legal support within 10 minutes and operates around the clock, emphasizing both urgency and quality of service.

ABOUT THE JAIME & BLANCA JARRÍN FOUNDATION (JBJF)

The Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young Latinos through education. Through scholarships and mentoring programs, the Foundation creates opportunities for underserved students to reach their full potential, investing in economically challenged college students working to realize their goals through higher education. Learn more at https://www.jarrinfoundation.org/.

ABOUT THE SIEMPRE CONTIGO COMMUNITY INITIATIVE

Los Defensores' Siempre Contigo community initiative is an extension of the brand's belief in treating every individual like family — offering unwavering support, guidance, and advocacy when it is needed most. Officially launched in 2024, Siempre Contigo empowers individuals and families to overcome common barriers and thrive despite adversity, ensuring the communities Los Defensores serves receive not just legal assistance, but meaningful support that fosters long-term well-being across the United States.

SOURCE Los Defensores & Jaime and Blanca Jarrin Foundation