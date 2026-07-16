Lost Money on AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact SueWallSt

Key Dates and Disclosure Events AeroVironment Shareholders Need to Know: From '$1 Billion Franchise' Claims to Contract Termination and $151.3 Million Goodwill Impairment

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) to contact the firm. Those who purchased AVAV securities between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you might be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

AVAV shares fell 15.77% when AeroVironment first announced its agreement with Space Force was paused on January 20, 2026. In March, the stock fell another 17.42% and 6.24% on further alleged successive related disclosures. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on July 27, 2026.

June 24, 2025: Fiscal Year Guidance Sets Investor Expectations

AeroVironment issued fiscal year 2026 guidance projecting revenue between $1.9 billion and $2.0 billion. This guidance incorporated projected results from the recently completed $4.1 billion BlueHalo acquisition and set the baseline that investors relied upon throughout the Class Period.

September 9, 2025: Q1 Results Raise the Bar

The Company reiterated its revenue guidance and raised non-GAAP earnings per diluted share expectations to $3.60 to $3.70. Management described BADGER phased array systems as a "key growth driver" for the space segment, the lawsuit contends.

September 30, 2025: Investor Open House Amplifies Confidence

At the Company's Investor Open House, executives characterized the SCAR program as "a $1 billion franchise" and told attendees the customer was "asking for more" BADGER systems. The filing alleges these representations deepened investor reliance on SCAR-driven revenue.

December 9, 2025: Q2 Earnings Call Reaffirms Trajectory

Management described SCAR as a "tremendous growth opportunity" and stated the program was "very much on track," as alleged in the complaint. Defendants conveyed confidence in full-year guidance, tying expected second-half contract awards to the SCAR program.

January 20, 2026: First Corrective Disclosure

AeroVironment disclosed a stop work order on its BADGER delivery agreement. Shares fell $61.97, or 15.77%, to close at $330.89. The complaint alleges the Company's accompanying statement that it "expects to continue to deliver capabilities and products for the SCAR program" continued to mislead investors.

March 2, 2026: Second Corrective Disclosure

Space News reported the U.S. Space Force was "reassessing how to move forward" with SCAR under a new multi-vendor acquisition strategy. Shares fell $43.93, or 17.42%, to $208.32. Raymond James cut its rating from Strong Buy to Underperform.

March 10, 2026: Third Corrective Disclosure

AeroVironment reported a $179.0 million operating loss, a $151.3 million goodwill impairment, and revealed the Space Force had terminated the SCAR contract for convenience. Revenue guidance was lowered to $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Shares fell an additional $13.84 on March 11.

Chronology of Material Events

June 24, 2025: Fiscal year revenue guidance of $1.9B to $2.0B issued, incorporating BlueHalo acquisition

September 30, 2025: SCAR described as "a $1 billion franchise" at Investor Open House

December 9, 2025: SCAR called a "tremendous growth opportunity" on Q2 earnings call

January 20, 2026: Stop work order disclosed; stock drops 15.77%

March 2, 2026: Space Force reopens SCAR to multi-vendor competition; stock drops 17.42%

March 10, 2026: Contract terminated, $151.3M goodwill impairment recorded, guidance cut

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The timeline in this case raises questions about when these competitive risks became apparent internally versus when they were communicated to investors." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Click here to submit your information and learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AVAV Lawsuit

Q: When did AeroVironment allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from June 25, 2025 to March 10, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through three corrective disclosures on January 20, March 2, and March 10, 2026, causing cumulative stock declines of approximately $185 per share.

Q: How much did AVAV stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 15.77% following the first alleged disclosure event on January 20, 2026. The stock sank an addiitonal 17.42% on March 2, 2026, and 6.24% on March 11, 2026, following the next two disclosure events.

Q: What do AVAV investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my AVAV shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What court was the AVAV class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com