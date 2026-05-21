Lost Money on FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. (FSK)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact SueWallSt

Deadline Alert: FSK Investors Who Lost Money Between May 2024 and February 2026 Have Until July 6, 2026 to Seek Lead Plaintiff Appointment in Securities Class Action Alleging $880 Million in Portfolio Losses Were Concealed

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: July 6, 2026. Investors who purchased FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) securities between May 8, 2024 and February 25, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

FSK shares fell $2.03 per share, or 15.24%, to close at $11.29 on February 26, 2026 after the Company revealed a dividend cut from $0.70 to $0.48, a NAV decline to $20.89, and non-accrual rates above the long-term BDC industry average. A prior corrective disclosure on August 6, 2025 had already sent shares down 8.20%. Combined fair value losses across both disclosures totaled approximately $880 million.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, any investor who purchased FSK securities during the Class Period and suffered losses may apply to serve as lead plaintiff. The court will appoint the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought who is otherwise typical and adequate. In the FSK case, lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases made between May 8, 2024 and February 25, 2026.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The lead plaintiff selects the law firm that will represent the entire class and oversees the litigation strategy

There is no minimum dollar loss required to apply; however, courts favor applicants with the largest documented losses

Serving as lead plaintiff costs nothing out of pocket; attorneys' fees are paid only from any recovery obtained for the class

Lead plaintiff applicants must file a motion with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania by July 6, 2026

Investors who do not wish to serve as lead plaintiff are NOT required to take any action before the deadline to preserve their rights as absent class members

A lead plaintiff application does not guarantee appointment; the court evaluates competing motions and selects the most adequate representative

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the July 6, 2026 deadline passes, the court will review all motions and appoint a lead plaintiff, typically within 30 to 60 days. The appointed lead plaintiff and lead counsel then manage the case on behalf of the entire class. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any settlement or judgment without having filed a motion.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not apply for lead plaintiff status remain part of the class automatically. They do not need to take any action now. If the case results in a recovery, absent class members will receive notice and an opportunity to submit a claim. No fees are charged unless the case produces a recovery for the class.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the FSK case, the magnitude of alleged portfolio losses across multiple quarters underscores the importance of strong lead plaintiff representation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt | Top 50 Securities Firm | (888) SueWallSt | www.suewallst.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the FSK Lawsuit

Q: What is the FSK lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is July 6, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact SueWallSt before July 6, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my FSK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com