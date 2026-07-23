Lost Money on Grail, Inc. (GRAL)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact SueWallSt

From Optimism to Disillusionment: How Investor Sentiment in Grail Shifted as NHS-Galleri Confidence Crumbled, Costing Shareholders $51.32 Per Share

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt provides context on investor sentiment surrounding Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) and a pending securities class action filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026. Find out if you might be eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

GRAL shares collapsed 50.55% on February 20, 2026, erasing $51.32 per share in value after the Company disclosed its NHS-Galleri trial failed to achieve its primary endpoint. Investors have until August 4, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff appointment.

The Early Optimism

In May 2025, Grail announced positive top-line results from the prevalent screening round of its 140,000-participant NHS-Galleri trial. The Company reported a substantially higher positive predictive value than the 43% observed in its earlier Pathfinder study. Specificity and cancer signal of origin accuracy were described as consistent with prior results. Investors interpreted these announcements as confirmation that Galleri was performing in real-world conditions and that the three-year trial was on track to deliver a statistically significant reduction in late-stage cancers.

Sentiment grew further when management repeatedly characterized results as "very encouraging" and positioned the mid-2026 readout as "a great calling card" for global market expansion.

The Growing Concerns

Despite the positive framing, questions emerged about what investors were not being told. Management repeatedly declined to share detailed data from the first screening round, citing "integrity" of the trial. Analysts pressed for specifics on statistical powering, PPV figures, and stage-shift implications. Each time, the response was to wait for the final readout. This pattern of withholding created a growing information asymmetry: management had reviewed the underlying data internally while shareholders were left with only selectively positive characterizations.

The Breaking Point

On February 19, 2026, Grail revealed that the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III and IV cancers "was not observed." The Company attributed this failure, in part, to probably needing "a longer follow-up time." The admission that the three-year trial design was apparently insufficient directly contradicted repeated assurances that the study was powered to deliver a statistically significant result within that timeframe. GRAL shares fell from $101.53 to $50.21 overnight.

The Sentiment Shift

Management promoted the NHS-Galleri trial as the centerpiece of Grail's commercial and regulatory future throughout the Class Period

Investors were told detailed data was being withheld to protect trial "integrity," while the complaint contends this concealed adverse trendlines

Confidence built on characterizations of "substantially higher PPV" and assurances the study was "designed" and "powered" to show late-stage cancer reduction

The February 2026 disclosure shattered the optimistic narrative, revealing that the trial duration itself was likely inadequate

Shareholders who purchased at prices reflecting management's confident outlook absorbed the full impact of the 50.55% single-day decline

"Investor confidence depends on receiving truthful information from the companies they invest in. When the gap between what management communicated and what the data ultimately showed is this significant, the resulting harm to shareholders warrants careful scrutiny," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 4, 2026

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GRAL Lawsuit

Q: When did Grail, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from May 13, 2025 to February 19, 2026. During this time, the complaint alleges Grail made materially misleading statements about the NHS-Galleri trial's likelihood of achieving its primary endpoint. The alleged fraud was revealed on February 19, 2026, when the Company disclosed the trial failed to show a statistically significant reduction in late-stage cancers.

Q: How much did GRAL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 50.55%, a decline of $51.32 per share, after Grail disclosed that the NHS-Galleri trial's primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV cancer reduction was not observed. Investors who purchased during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do GRAL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GRAL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com