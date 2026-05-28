Lost Money on Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact SueWallSt

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Inventory Management and Demand Misrepresentations That Cost GPK Investors Millions

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

GPK shares collapsed from above $25 before the first corrective disclosure to $12.42 following the third, as the Company slashed its FY 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance from as high as $1.78 billion down to $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 6, 2026.

The Alleged Inventory Mismanagement at the Core of Shareholder Losses

The consumer packaging industry depends on disciplined alignment between production output and customer demand. When a manufacturer overproduces relative to actual orders, excess inventory accumulates, tying up working capital and eventually forcing costly production curtailments to rebalance. The lawsuit contends that Graphic Packaging faced precisely this dynamic throughout the Class Period but repeatedly assured investors that inventory levels were intentional and manageable.

According to the complaint, when analysts pressed management about rising inventory days during the February 2025 earnings call, they were told the buildup was deliberate and would "wash through pretty quickly" as a new Texas mill came online. The action claims this characterization concealed the true severity of the supply-demand imbalance already undermining the Company's operations.

How Inventory Failures Allegedly Destroyed FY 2025 Guidance

The gap between what investors were told and what actually occurred is starkest in the guidance revisions:

Original FY 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion was issued February 4, 2025, alongside claims of a "strong and steady" business model

of $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion was issued February 4, 2025, alongside claims of a "strong and steady" business model First revision (May 1, 2025) cut the EBITDA range to $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion, citing a 2% volume decline and $80 million in unexpected input cost inflation

(May 1, 2025) cut the EBITDA range to $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion, citing a 2% volume decline and $80 million in unexpected input cost inflation Second revision (July 29, 2025) narrowed the guidance range modestly to $1.45 billion to $1.55

(July 29, 2025) narrowed the guidance range modestly to $1.45 billion to $1.55 Third revision (November 4, 2025) cut the guidance range down to $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion, revealing $15 million in anticipated production curtailment charges.

(November 4, 2025) cut the guidance range down to $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion, revealing $15 million in anticipated production curtailment charges. Fourth revision (December 8, 2025) slashed EBITDA guidance to $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion, revealing an additional $15 million in production curtailment charges as the Company was forced to accelerate inventory reduction originally planned for 2026.

(December 8, 2025) slashed EBITDA guidance to $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion, revealing an additional $15 million in production curtailment charges as the Company was forced to accelerate inventory reduction originally planned for 2026. By February 2026, the new CEO announced a "comprehensive review" of operations and projected an additional $130 million negative EBITDA impact from inventory actions carrying into 2026

The Demand Deterioration Defendants Allegedly Downplayed

The lawsuit alleges these inventory failures did not arise in a vacuum. The complaint details that reduced consumer demand and volume declines were already pressuring results when management issued aggressive FY 2025 projections. Rather than disclosing the full extent of softening volumes and rising costs, the lawsuit contends, management characterized headwinds as temporary and touted the Company's ability to weather macroeconomic challenges.

"This case presents important questions about inventory and demand disclosure obligations in the consumer packaging sector. When a company's guidance depends on assumptions about inventory normalization and volume recovery, investors are entitled to know when those assumptions are failing," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or call (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT SUEWALLST -- Over the past 20 years, SueWallSt has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, SueWallSt has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by July 6, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GPK Lawsuit

Q: What is the GPK class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026. Shares fell significantly after the truth was revealed across three corrective disclosures, causing substantial losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the GPK investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GPK stock or securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the GPK lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Graphic Packaging made materially false or misleading statements regarding inventory management, demand levels, cost pressures, and the reliability of its FY 2025 financial guidance. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do GPK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GPK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com