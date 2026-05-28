NUAI Lawsuit Alleges Company Allegedly Fabricated Regulatory Progress - New Era Energy & Digital Investors Face Losses Following Company Allegedly Fabricated Regulatory Progress: SueWallSt

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: June 1, 2026. Investors who purchased New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) securities between November 6, 2024 and December 29, 2025 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date.

Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

NUAI shares lost $1.87 per share on December 29, 2025 alone, a single-day decline of 41%, after Hunterbrook Media reported that the New Mexico Attorney General had filed a lawsuit alleging a fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme involving the Company and its CEO.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, any investor who purchased NUAI securities during the Class Period may ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is the investor or small group of investors the Court selects to represent the entire class. In the NUAI case, lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases made between November 6, 2024 and December 29, 2025. The Court typically appoints the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all class members and directs counsel in prosecuting the case

Selection is based on the size of provable financial losses, not on who files first

There is no minimum loss threshold required to apply

Serving as lead plaintiff costs nothing out of pocket; attorneys are compensated only from any recovery

The lead plaintiff has oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and case management

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff status remain class members and may still participate in any recovery

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who choose not to apply for lead plaintiff by June 1, 2026 are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any settlement or judgment without taking any action before the deadline. The deadline applies exclusively to those seeking a leadership role in the litigation.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of the case. We encourage NUAI investors with losses to evaluate whether seeking this role is appropriate for them." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

About the NUAI Class Action

A securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas alleging that New Era Energy and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period. The lawsuit contends the Company overstated its progress on permitting and regulatory filings for its Texas Critical Data Centers project and was involved in a scheme to siphon revenue from oil and gas wells while evading environmental cleanup obligations. Corrective disclosures on December 12, 2025 and December 29, 2025 caused significant stock price declines.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt | Top 50 Securities Firm | (888) SueWallSt | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the NUAI Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact SueWallSt before June 1, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What do NUAI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com