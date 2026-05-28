Lost Money on LKQ Corporation (LKQ)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact SueWallSt

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Acquisition Integration Misrepresentations

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 27, 2023 and July 23, 2025. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

LKQ paid $2.1 billion to acquire Uni-Select and its subsidiary FinishMaster, then watched its stock suffer successive drops of 14.9%, 12.4%, 11.6%, and 17.8% as the truth about the acquisition's deteriorating performance slowly emerged.

How the $2.1 Billion Acquisition Allegedly Unraveled

The automotive parts distributor announced the Uni-Select acquisition in February 2023, calling it a "compelling strategic fit" with "minimal integration risk." The lawsuit contends that, from the moment the deal was announced, FinishMaster was already losing a key clients and overall market share to competitors who undercut LKQ on price. Rather than disclose this erosion, the Company allegedly continued to tout growing synergies and accelerating integration milestones.

By October 2024, the Company admitted that customer losses had started "pre-acquisition or pre-closing and leading into post-acquisition," according to the lawsuit. By that point, investors had already absorbed two rounds of guidance cuts and billions in lost market capitalization.

Key Acquisition Fraud Allegations for Shareholders

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, management:

Represented FinishMaster as a source of revenue growth while it was actively losing major customers to competitors

Touted "minimal integration risk" while customer attrition was accelerating before the deal even closed

Raised the synergy target from $55 million to $65 million even as the underlying business deteriorated

Concealed that the Wholesale North America segment was missing revenue targets by approximately $200 million

Assured investors the business had "stabilized" in October 2024, only to reveal continued market share losses months later

Attributed declining performance to weather and slowing demand rather than the competitive pricing pressures and customer defections they allegedly knew about

The Competitive Pricing Pressure Factor

The action contends that LKQ's competitors systematically undercut the Company on price throughout the integration period, drawing away customers that FinishMaster had served across its approximately 200 U.S. locations. FinishMaster accounted for roughly 40% of Uni-Select's annual revenue, making these losses material to LKQ's consolidated financial performance. By July 2025, margin deterioration driven by this competitive dynamic caused LKQ to miss EBITDA targets by $20 million and suffer an 11% year-over-year decline.

"This case presents important questions about acquisition disclosure obligations in the automotive parts distribution sector. When a company pays $2.1 billion for a business and tells shareholders the deal carries 'minimal integration risk,' investors are entitled to know if customers are already leaving." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT SUEWALLST -- Over the past 20 years, SueWallSt has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, SueWallSt has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by June 22, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LKQ Lawsuit

Q: What is the LKQ class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 27, 2023 and July 23, 2025, regarding the acquisition and integration of Uni-Select and FinishMaster. Shares suffered successive declines of 14.9%, 12.4%, 11.6%, and 17.8% after the truth was revealed through multiple corrective disclosures, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the LKQ investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased LKQ stock or securities between February 27, 2023 and July 23, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did LKQ stock drop? A: Shares suffered multiple declines: $7.28 per share (14.9%) on April 23, 2024; $5.53 per share (12.4%) on July 25, 2024; $4.87 per share (11.6%) on April 24, 2025; and $6.88 per share (17.8%) on July 24, 2025 as the Company disclosed deteriorating acquisition performance and continued market share losses.

Q: What do LKQ investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my LKQ shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com