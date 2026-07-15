Lost Money on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Nano-X Imaging's SEC Filings Allegedly Omitted Known Manufacturing Risks and Rising Cash Burn, Leaving NNOX Shareholders Without Adequate Warning Before a 24.39% Stock Collapse

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

NNOX shares fell $0.695, or 24.39%, to close at $2.155 on April 20, 2026, after the Company disclosed a $17.5 million impairment charge tied to its South Korean manufacturing facility and announced a forced transition to outsourced production. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 11, 2026.

What Nano-X's SEC Filings Told Investors

Throughout the Class Period, Nano-X's periodic filings with the SEC presented its Korean chip manufacturing facility as a functioning asset supporting commercialization. The 2024 annual report on Form 20-F valued the Company's property and equipment at $45.4 million as of December 31, 2024, and described the Korean facility as "expected to meet our currently anticipated manufacturing needs." Quarterly reports through September 2025 showed property and equipment values rising to $46.8 million, reinforcing the impression that the manufacturing footprint was productive and appropriately scaled.

What the Lawsuit Claims Was Missing

The securities action contends that these filings omitted critical information required under SEC regulations:

Item 105 of Regulation S-K required Nano-X to discuss material factors making its securities speculative or risky, yet the complaint alleges the Company failed to disclose that production was poorly aligned with actual product demand

required Nano-X to discuss material factors making its securities speculative or risky, yet the complaint the Company failed to disclose that production was poorly aligned with actual product demand Item 303 of Regulation S-K required disclosure of known trends or uncertainties reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on revenues or income, yet the lawsuit asserts Nano-X concealed significantly increased operating expenses and accelerating cash burn

required disclosure of known trends or uncertainties reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on revenues or income, yet the lawsuit asserts Nano-X concealed significantly increased operating expenses and accelerating cash burn The annual report recorded only a $0.2 million impairment charge from 2022 and no impairment for intangible assets in 2023 or 2024, allegedly obscuring the deteriorating value of manufacturing assets that would later require a $17.5 million write-down

obscuring the deteriorating value of manufacturing assets that would later require a $17.5 million write-down Sarbanes-Oxley certifications signed by both individual defendants attested that filings contained no untrue statements of material fact and fairly presented the Company's financial condition

The $18 Million Regulatory Reality

When Nano-X finally disclosed its Q4 2025 results on April 20, 2026, the gap between its prior filings and operational reality became apparent. The Company announced total expected restructuring charges of approximately $18.0 million, closure of its chip manufacturing line in South Korea, and a wholesale shift to outsourced production. The filing states that this restructuring was necessary because manufacturing was not aligned with demand, a condition the complaint alleges existed well before the corrective disclosure.

Submit your information to recover losses or call (212) 363-7500.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When SEC filings omit material trends that are actively eroding asset values and inflating operating costs, investors are denied the information they need to make informed decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by August 11, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NNOX Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the NNOX lawsuit allege?A: The complaint alleges Nano-X made materially false or misleading statements regarding manufacturing efficiency, product demand alignment, and operating expense trends during the Class Period. When the true state of the Company's Korean manufacturing operations was revealed on April 20, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Nano-X allegedly mislead investors?A: The class period runs from March 31, 2025 to April 17, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on April 20, 2026, causing a 24.39% stock decline.

Q: What do NNOX investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my NNOX shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline?A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP