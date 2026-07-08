Lost Money on ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (GTM)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact Levi & Korskinsky

ZoomInfo Projected 2026 as a Year of Offensive Growth and Revenue Acceleration. Instead, Investors Absorbed a 33% Stock Price Collapse When the Company Slashed Its Own Guidance.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GTM) promises to investors and the results that actually materialized. Shareholders who purchased GTM securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026 and suffered losses may be entitled to compensation. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

GTM shares fell $1.98 per share, a decline of approximately 33%, after the Company revealed a sharp decline in its growth outlook and cut full-year 2026 guidance. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 24, 2026.

The Promise

Across earnings calls and investor conferences from November 2025 through February 2026, the Company projected confidence at every turn:

Management called Q3 2025 results "record revenue" and claimed "accelerating Upmarket momentum"

Net revenue retention was highlighted at 90%, described as the highest level since Q2 2023

The Operations suite was promoted as growing over 20% year-over-year and "accelerating as it gets bigger"

On February 9, 2026, the Company guided fiscal 2026 revenue in the range of 1.247 billion to 1.267 billion, representing positive annual growth

Management stated: "We are confident in our path ahead and in our ability to sustainably deliver revenue growth and industry-leading profitability"

The Reality

On May 11, 2026, ZoomInfo announced Q1 2026 results that shattered these projections. The Company disclosed a sharp decline in its growth outlook and lowered full-year 2026 financial guidance. The stock collapsed 33% in a single trading session.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

Promised: Positive 1% annual revenue growth for 2026 at guidance midpoint

Positive 1% annual revenue growth for 2026 at guidance midpoint Actual: Growth outlook sharply reduced, full-year guidance cut

Growth outlook sharply reduced, full-year guidance cut Promised: Improving net revenue retention trajectory, with upmarket retention above 100%

Improving net revenue retention trajectory, with upmarket retention above 100% Actual: Retention trends insufficient to offset weakening downmarket fundamentals

Retention trends insufficient to offset weakening downmarket fundamentals Promised: AI products and Operations suite would drive sustainable growth

AI products and Operations suite would drive sustainable growth Actual: Legacy seat-based subscription platforms continued to slow, and customers were increasingly migrating toward consumption-based pricing and developing internally built AI-driven go-to-market solutions that reduced demand for ZoomInfo's products.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The securities action contends that this was not simply a case of missed forecasts. The complaint charges that management knew the legacy seat-based subscription business was deteriorating, that customers were migrating to consumption-based usage models, and that downmarket retention was weakening. Rather than disclose these material trends, the Company allegedly painted an overwhelmingly positive picture of AI-driven transformation and sustained growth.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. When the gap between promise and reality is this stark, serious questions arise about what was known internally and when." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the ZoomInfo recovery action or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 24, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the GTM Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the GTM lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges ZoomInfo made materially false or misleading statements regarding its growth trajectory, the health of its legacy seat-based subscription platforms, customer retention trends, and the AI initiatives, and the health of its legacy seat-based business. When the true state was revealed on May 11, 2026, the stock price declined 33%.

Q: How much did GTM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 33%, a decline of $1.98 per share, after the Company disclosed a sharp decline in growth outlook and lowered its 2026 full-year financial guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do GTM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GTM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is the GTM lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 24, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP