Loti partners with Underscore Talent to Protect Likeness Rights for its Roster of Global Creators Amid Growing Deepfake

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loti AI , the leader in likeness and IP protection technology, today announced a partnership with Underscore Talent to use Loti AI's advanced technology and services to protect Underscore's roster of creators, whose reach is more than 3 billion fans across platforms.

Underscore Talent, a division of TheSoul Group, is the leading next-generation talent management firm known for its successful and diverse creative clients. By deploying Loti's likeness protection technology, Underscore will scale up its prevention of unauthorized reproductions and impersonations of its clients' images and voices across digital platforms.

"Our partnership with Loti is a major step forward in protecting our creators' digital identities," said Reza Izad, Co-CEO of Underscore Talent. "By leveraging their Watchtower platform, we're able to identify and remove deepfakes and impersonator accounts across the open web with incredible speed. It gives our talent the tools they need to maintain total control over their likeness and ensure their content remains authorized and secure."

Loti blocks deepfakes and impersonation cases at scale by scanning the open web to take down hundreds of thousands of unauthorized content accounts for clients in record time, achieving 95 percent success rate within 17 hours. Through this partnership, Underscore's digital talent now have full access to Loti's Watchtower platform, which enables them to detect and remove deepfakes, impersonator accounts, unauthorized content, and other threats to their likeness online.

"The need for our technology is indicative of a new era in rights management and protection. With the consistent online presence of creators, securing their authenticity and reputation is tantamount to the content they create," said Luke Arrigoni, CEO, Loti AI. "We're proud to work with Underscore to protect the likeness of some of the most well-known creators of this digitally dominant era."

As creators reach new levels of influence across social platforms, they're being targeted in increasingly complex ways. Deepfakes are being used to spread false narratives and advertising, therefore monetizing stolen identities. Even well-known creators find themselves featured in content they didn't make or agree to be represented in.

ABOUT UNDERSCORE TALENT

Underscore Talent, a division of TheSoul Group , is the leading next-generation talent management firm known for its successful and diverse creative clients. Launched in 2021, the company represents an extensive list of the top global YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, Snapchat, gaming, and podcast content creators. Led by entertainment industry veterans Reza Izad and Dan Weinstein, Underscore's team assists their roster of creators in leveraging cultural relevance and audience connection to build long-lasting and lucrative careers.

Recently, Underscore Talent launched Shorthand Studios , a cutting-edge digital production and distribution company. For more information, visit underscoretalent.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

ABOUT LOTI AI

Loti AI is a digital likeness protection technology company specializing in voice, facial recognition, and deepfake detection to safeguard individuals from unauthorized use of their identity online. By scanning the internet for misappropriated content and issuing takedowns that are 95% effective within a day, Loti ensures the digital rights and privacy of its clients—from celebrities to everyday consumers. Founded in 2022, the company leverages advanced artificial intelligence to create a safer digital environment, empowering individuals to take control of their online presence.

