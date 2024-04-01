Lots of Peddling in Kansas City's West Bottoms From Bikes to Shops

Bikes in the Bottom Event rolls into First Friday Weekend April 5-7

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Bottoms is gearing up for some peddling beyond the vintage, antiques, and array of one-of-a-kind things April 5-7 during First Friday Weekend. It's Bikes in the Bottoms where folks will want to hop on a bike and cruise through the historic area of refurbished classics up for grabs, inspiring retro décor, and spinning good vibes.

West Bottoms Bicycles, located north of the Historic 12th Street Bridge in the District, will showcase stunning restored bicycles at various West Bottoms stores. Because let's face it, classic bikes from decades past have a timeless charm that's hard to resist, whether you're itching for a ride or eager to display some vintage flair like the inspirational displays the stores will show with their bikes.

The West Bottoms is buzzing with myriad refurbished treasures, reflecting a growing trend that celebrates the quality craftsmanship of yesteryear. Swing by Stuffology and All Keyed Up Piano Shop on the second and third floors of the Central Bag Building at the corner of 13th and Hickory for a taste of the retro revolution. From 1970s-90s audio equipment at Stuffology, meticulously restored for crystal-clear tunes, to All Keyed Up's collection of refurbished pianos ready to serenade another century, there's something for every vintage aficionado.

Virtually all the stores have some restored furniture when selling vintage and antiques - some coming in pristine and some that need varying levels of restoration, from tightening furniture joints while leaving the patina of the wood to show its age to more significant changes to address its condition thereby adding charm and value.

"Timeless pieces that add style and a story are so much more fun," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, spokesperson for the West Bottoms district. "We can tell what is better made from yesteryear – often the things made in the past look better, sound better, and perform better – plus adds some nostalgia. It's a winning combination that is fun for many visitors to see and recall something they used to own with renewed appreciation."

In addition to bikes, bands, and music will play in the historic streets where visitors can feast and drink outside by taking advantage of many of the food trucks. The upcoming May event will feature Blooms in the Bottoms to celebrate moms May 3-5.

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than 30 stores and restaurants. Its large, multi-story buildings have histories dating back more than 130 years. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators, designers, collectors, and consumers making unique, quality finds for home, décor, style, and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. westbottoms.com

APRIL's BIKES in the BOTTOMS WEEKEND PLANNER

West Bottoms' Shopping – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme – Bikes in the Bottoms April 5-7 . Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Friday and Saturday at 9 AM and close around 6 PM , and Sunday 12-4 PM . It's recommended to refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings or westbottoms.com.





– Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme – Bikes in the Bottoms . Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Friday and Saturday at and close around , and Sunday . It's recommended to refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings or westbottoms.com. Live Music – Anthony Perkins to perform on an All-Keyed Up Piano outside at 13 th and Hickory from 12-3 PM on Friday and Saturday and a cover band 'Bound and Determined' will play under the 12 th Street Bridge from 11-3 PM on Saturday .





– to perform on an All-Keyed Up Piano outside at 13 and Hickory from and a cover band 'Bound and Determined' will play under the 12 Street Bridge from . West Bottoms Bicycles – featuring refurbished bikes at: Rusted Vintage Rose Robins Nest Serendipity Treasures on 13 th

Ugly Glass Stuffology All Keyed Up

– featuring refurbished bikes at:

Lucky Dog 13 Rescue – Friday and Saturday from 11-2 PM , view and adopt dogs needing their forever home with help from Lucky Dog 13 Rescue.





– Friday and Saturday from , view and adopt dogs needing their forever home with help from Lucky Dog 13 Rescue. Bikes in the Bottoms Plant Sale, Saturday at 9 AM





Saturday at Food & Drink on site includes food trucks and: Full Moon Street Bar's Chef J BBQ Java Garage Bella Patina's 3rd Floor: Painted Rooster Café West Bottoms Whiskey KC Fountain Winery



Full Moon Escape– the Escape Games have slots available and new games. Open Friday, 12:00 PM - 10:30 PM ; Saturday, 10:30 AM - 10:30 PM ; Sunday, 10:30 AM - 9:30 PM .

