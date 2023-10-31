Scary Good Times in Kansas City's West Bottoms Generate Blessings in the Community

News provided by

Historic West Bottoms District

31 Oct, 2023, 13:11 ET

Stores open First Friday Weekend November 3-5, and the Nationally Acclaimed Haunts' Season Continues 

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legions of First Friday shoppers will return to the West Bottoms for Blessings in the Bottoms-themed event November 3-5, while haunt fans can continue to get their Halloween immersion in the evening at the nationally acclaimed Beast and Edge of Hell Haunted Attractions.

Continue Reading
Kansas City West Bottoms haunts are open on Halloween, and then Nov. 3-5, shopping First Friday Weekend with Edge of Hell and Beast opening again Friday and Saturday night.
Kansas City West Bottoms haunts are open on Halloween, and then Nov. 3-5, shopping First Friday Weekend with Edge of Hell and Beast opening again Friday and Saturday night.

Blessings aren't taken for granted in the Historic West Bottoms, given the area suffered for decades with vacancies and blight when Full Moon Productions moved Edge of Hell to the district in the 1980s. Monty Summers, the mastermind, and Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, who plays the Queen of Haunts, work as a family team to transform the West Bottoms. They admit it's somewhat ironic that their haunted attraction with a solid reputation for scaring was the catalyst or angel, as she says, that helped make the area more inviting and draw people back.

"While we worked all the angles inside to put on a scary show at the Edge of Hell, we were also tirelessly working around the district and bridge to remove graffiti, pick up trash, remove weeds, restore buildings, improve the entrances, create a security team, and develop First Friday Weekends to draw-in visitors," said Arnett-Bequeaith. "The success of Edge of Hell drove a great deal of good for the community."

Today, the West Bottoms is bustling, sought after by developers and businesses eager to leverage the increasingly mixed-use neighborhood. Visitors are drawn to the beautiful multi-story red-brick buildings built in the late 1800s along the Historic 12th Street Bridge. Yet Full Moon Productions went beyond the district restoration to help many causes. Throughout its 49 years of operation, Full Moon Productions has been highly charitable. Initially, they worked with Variety KC and Dream Factory. More recently, they've been focused on the anti-bullying campaign "Don't Be A Monster" and helping save all sorts of four-legged beasts. Full Moon is passionate about helping animals - whether working with Lucky 13 Rescue to help find homes for unfortunate dogs, saving a horse from slaughter, or even re-homing their alligator that got too big for the haunt. The iconic character, RatMan, even donates his rats at the end of the season to a well-deserving home.  

Once the haunts close, Full Moon will shift gears to ready for the holidays and their tree lighting ceremony at 6 pm on Dec. 1 on First Friday Weekend's Bells in the Bottoms and open weekends until Christmas.

Blessings in the Bottoms Weekend Planner:

  • West Bottoms' Shopping - The Festival of the Full Moon Weekend in the streets with the Blessings in the Bottoms theme from Nov. 3-5. Most shops are open from 9 am to 6 pm on Friday and Saturday and from 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday. Admission is free, and for specific store hours, check their Facebook pages.
  • Beast, Edge of Hell, Macabre Cinema- Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. Macabre Cinema closes after Halloween. Edge of Hell and Beast are open Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. through Nov. 11, and their closing times vary. 
  • Full Moon Escape- For those seeking thrills, the Escape Games offer slots for groups of under 11 people to test their wits and solve puzzles to escape locked rooms within 60 minutes. While not terrifying, these games promise an adrenaline rush. Visit the website for available time slots.

About the Historic West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District
The Historic West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than 30 stores and restaurants. Many of its large, multi-story buildings were constructed well over a century ago. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators, designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with a one-of-a-kind history and patina. westbottoms.com 

About Full Moon Productions – creators of the Beast, Edge of Hell, and Macabre Cinema Haunted Attractions:
Full Moon Productions owns and operates world-class haunted house attractions since 1975 and has prioritized helping children and pet charities in the community, including the anti-bullying program "Don't Be A Monster." The Edge of Hell, Beast, and Macabre Cinema Haunted Houses are located in the West Bottoms Historic District off the 12th Street Bridge near Downtown Kansas City.

SOURCE Historic West Bottoms District

Also from this source

Annual Boo in the Bottoms Event - Hauntingly Fun Shopping Event

Annual Boo in the Bottoms Event - Hauntingly Fun Shopping Event

The Historic West Bottoms District is brewing up a cauldron of excitement as the annual Boo in the Bottoms event descends upon the First Friday...
Wildcat Fans and Kansas City's West Bottoms Come Together

Wildcat Fans and Kansas City's West Bottoms Come Together

The Historic West Bottoms may be playing favorites a little this First Friday Weekend, September 1-3. Kansas City is a football-loving city with the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Travel

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.