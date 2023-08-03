LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS Opened the First Overseas 'L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE' Brand in Hanoi

News provided by

LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS

03 Aug, 2023, 20:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest hotel group in South Korea, LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS announced the soft opening of L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE WEST LAKE HANOI on July 28, the first overseas hotel of the L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE brand, located in Hanoi, Vietnam.

In the heart of the Tay Ho area in Hanoi, L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE WEST LAKE HANOI is situated within Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, the largest mall complex in Vietnam totaling 353,700 sq.m in area.

Continue Reading
L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE WEST LAKE HANOI
L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE WEST LAKE HANOI

Built as a complex of two 23-story towers, L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE WEST LAKE HANOI features 264 hotel rooms and 192 serviced residence rooms overlooking West Lake and the Red River. All rooms at the hotel have a terrace providing a tropical retreat experience in harmony with beautiful nature.

Given that West Lake area is an age-old and wealthy village and the region is a popular, bustling area for foreign residents and tourists, the hotel is branded as a full-service 5-star lifestyle hotel with various auxiliary amenities and services. A lifestyle hotel is a boutique hotel showcasing trendy interior designs and services, introducing guests to a new lifestyle reflecting local culture.

Lake Salon is an exclusive lounge for guests staying in premium rooms with access to the Club Lounge, providing various food and beverage services such as afternoon tea and happy hour.

The rooftop infinity pool on the 23rd floor overlooks West Lake having a circumference of 16km, and provides panoramic views for a wide-open feeling.

There are new endeavors to be noted in the F&B area. Lush Salon is a lounge where guests can enjoy specialty coffee menus, desserts, as well as light beers. With the high demand and popularity of co-working spaces among local millennials, its design is based on a communal lounge concept that can function as a shared office.

Additionally, there are various on-premise restaurants, such as Layered, a buffet restaurant where you can savor a variety of dishes at seven live cuisine stations, including sushi & sashimi and BBQ & live carving corners, Tim Ho Wan, a Michelin-starred dim sum franchise in Hong Kong, and Hedonist, a cocktail bar with a lavish vibe overlooking West Lake.

L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE WEST LAKE HANOI Official Website: https://www.lottehotel.com/westlakehanoi-l7/en.html

SOURCE LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS

Also from this source

LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS abrió la primera marca en el extranjero "L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE" en Hanói

LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS a inauguré son premier hôtel à l'étranger, le « L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE » à Hanoi

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.