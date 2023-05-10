Lottery Courier Service Jackpot.com Launches in Ohio to Bring the Lottery to Ohioans' Fingertips

Jackpot.com launches in second U.S. state after successful January activation in Texas

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot.com, the online platform that provides a secure way to buy official state lottery tickets, launched today in Ohio. The company's investors include the Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Cleveland Browns and the Columbus Crew, and Detroit Venture Partners, the venture arm of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert's family office. Jackpot.com is also launching with a marketing partnership with one of the country's premier professional sports franchises, the Cleveland Guardians.

Jackpot.com brings the official Ohio Lottery right to the customer's phone or computer, making it easier than ever to cash in on a life-changing ticket. With Jackpot.com, Buckeyes can instantly play Powerball/Power Play, Mega Millions with Megaplier, Lucky for Life, and Rolling Cash 5. Jackpot.com notifies users when drawings take place, and delivers their winnings instantaneously, so players never miss an opportunity to hit the jackpot.

"We're thrilled to announce Jackpot's launch in Ohio, the nation's seventh-largest lottery market," said Jackpot.com CEO and co-founder Akshay K. Khanna. "This is a digital transformation in the lottery fueled by convenience, security, and safety, and we're excited to help get Ohioans there. At Jackpot, we are simplifying the player experience and increasing accessibility by making it more convenient and secure for players to buy lottery tickets. We're also offering safety guardrails that set a new standard for responsible gaming – all while ensuring players never miss a draw or misplace a ticket again."

The Ohio Lottery market generated more than $5.5 billion in record-breaking sales in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission. Since 1974, the Ohio Lottery has contributed over $27 billion to support public education in Ohio. In FY 2022, the Ohio Lottery secured $1.4 billion for the Lottery Profits Education Fund, an increase of $46.3 million compared to fiscal year 2021.

This is the second U.S. state where Jackpot.com will launch. Back in January, Jackpot launched in Texas on the heels of a $42 million funding round from some of the biggest names in sports and online gaming including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, San Francisco 49ers, and the Tisch family (co-owners of the New York Giants), among others.

"Jackpot.com is providing a unique and modern solution to make the lottery more convenient and accessible to citizens all across Ohio," said Jon Janoviak of the Cleveland Guardians. "The Guardians are proud to be announcing this partnership with Jackpot and are excited to see the positive change this brings, not only to our fans but Ohioans everywhere."

Jackpot.com's way to play sets a fresh standard for responsible gaming, leveraging modern conveniences and safety features that are unique to digital platforms. Jackpot.com helps players avoid unhealthy playing habits by utilizing technology to identify problematic gambling and making it easy to set limits and find help in a proactive manner. Jackpot.com has significantly invested in responsible gaming safeguards, including default limits on daily deposits, self-exclusion, self-suspension, local and national responsible gambling resources, and automated notifications offering help if risky behavior is detected. As a result of these investments, Jackpot.com is launching with iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

"We believe that Jackpot has one of the most innovative and practical solutions on the market to make the lottery more accessible to millions of Ohioans. We are excited to be part of Jackpot's journey in Ohio to modernize the way the lottery is played," said Josh Glessing, Chief of Strategy and Corporate Development for the Haslam Sports Group.

About Jackpot.com

Jackpot.com brings verified, official state lottery tickets online by leveraging its digital platform to give customers the ability to play by downloading the Jackpot.com iOS/Android app, or playing online on their phone or from their desktop. Jackpot.com has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, which earned them the first and only iCap certification for a gaming company from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit www.jackpot.com or download the iOS or Android app.

