Lottery Market in US to Grow by USD 27.90 billion from 2020 to 2025 | Arizona Lottery and Connecticut Lottery Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The lottery market in US is expected to grow by USD 27.90 bn at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period. The report offers a thorough analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games Corp., Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery are among some of the major market participants.

Lottery Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Scratch-off Games



Terminal-based Games



Sports Lotteries

Platform

Traditional



Online

The lottery market in US report covers the following areas:

Lottery Market in US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The high penetration of smartphones is notably driving the lottery market growth in US. However, factors such as the socio-economic impact of lotteries may challenge market growth.

Lottery Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of the lottery market in US during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the lottery market in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lottery market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the lottery market in US

Lottery Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 27.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.24 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games Corp., Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

