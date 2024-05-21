Tiny Homes Market size is set to grow by USD 4.82 billion from 2024-2028, Affordability of tiny homes to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tiny homes market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.82 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tiny Homes Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Mobile tiny homes and Stationary tiny homes), Application (Home use and Commercial use), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled American Tiny House, ATLAS VANS, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., The Tiny Housing Co, Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Tiny homes have emerged as the most economical housing option, particularly favored by millennials. These homes can be customized to meet the needs of buyers and are significantly more affordable than traditional site-built homes. Tiny homes typically cost between $10,000 and $30,000, a fraction of the $200,000 to $300,000 average cost of new site-built homes in the US.

This price difference is due to lower construction costs, which are between $45 and $50 per square foot for traditional homes. For instance, building a two-story, 2,700 square-foot home costs about $130,000 to $140,000 in materials alone. These costs include foundation, roofing, siding, framing, drywall, paint, and flooring.

The high expenses associated with conventional homes often strain buyers' finances, driving many to choose tiny homes as a more affordable alternative. Additionally, tiny homes are helping to address rental affordability issues in Australia. As a result, the affordability of tiny homes is expected to drive growth in the global tiny homes market in the coming years.

Market Challenges

In developed economies like the US, there is a strong demand for tiny homes, while in developing economies, adoption and sales of these homes are relatively low. This is mainly because individuals in developing nations tend to buy traditional homes due to their limited knowledge and awareness of tiny homes. The market faces significant challenges due to the absence of major vendors and consumers' reluctance to purchase these homes.

For example, low- and middle-income countries in South America and the APAC region lack the necessary infrastructure for tiny homes. Consequently, people in these countries prefer to stay in conventional on-site homes, hindering the growth of the global tiny homes market. Vendors find it difficult to enter developing markets in APAC and Eastern Europe because of limited knowledge about product offerings and technologies.

and the APAC region lack the necessary infrastructure for tiny homes. Consequently, people in these countries prefer to stay in conventional on-site homes, hindering the growth of the global tiny homes market. Vendors find it difficult to enter developing markets in APAC and because of limited knowledge about product offerings and technologies. Although China and Japan have the potential to become key markets due to suitable demographics, other developing nations face restricted growth due to poor infrastructure and limited awareness. To overcome these challenges, vendors must educate people on the benefits of tiny homes, especially their affordability, before entering these markets. This education effort may slow the growth of the global tiny homes market during the forecast period.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Mobile tiny homes

1.2 Stationary tiny homes Application 2.1 Home use

2.2 Commercial use Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Mobile tiny homes- The mobile tiny homes segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. There has been a notable increase in demand for mobile homes in recent years. These homes, which include permanently attached chassis, are built and assembled in factories before being transported on wheels or trucks to their designated sites.

Mobile homes play a critical role in the affordable housing market in various countries. In 2018, the mobile homes segment was the largest, valued at USD 9.38 billion. The rising costs of conventional housing in many countries are expected to drive further demand for mobile homes over the next five years. Young people struggling to afford traditional homes and retirees looking to optimize their savings are key drivers of this demand.

The United States leads the market, followed by Australia. In response to growing demand and anticipated market expansion, many real estate and mobile park operators in these countries are converting vacation mobile parks into exclusive retiree mobile home estates. These factors are contributing to the growth of the mobile tiny homes segment, which is expected to boost the overall market during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The housing market is witnessing a surge in demand for lofts and humble handcraft residences. Rental facilities are adapting to consumer behavior trends by offering customizable and eco-friendly designs. Sustainable development is driving the need for affordable housing solutions, especially for large families facing resale problems.

The Tiny-House Movement is gaining traction, fueled by 3D printing technology and regulatory support for zoning laws. Amid an economic slowdown, remote work is driving the expansion of community living and direct sales channels. Overall, the focus is on affordable living options and household applications that meet the evolving needs of consumers in a changing market landscape.

Market Research Overview

The demand for sustainable living has sparked interest in 3D printed tiny homes, offering minimalist living options with customizable designs. Utilizing eco-friendly construction materials, these homes promote sustainability while minimizing living costs. With a focus on mass customization and personalization, individuals can tailor their dwellings to suit their unique preferences and needs.

Beyond residential purposes, such innovative construction methods have also found applications in tourism activities, providing visitors with immersive experiences in eco-friendly accommodations. However, the current landscape is not without challenges, as inflation impacts the affordability of sustainable living options. Access to land and resources further complicates the situation, necessitating strategic planning and collaboration within the industry to overcome these obstacles and foster a more sustainable future.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Mobile Tiny Homes



Stationary Tiny Homes

Application

Home Use



Commercial Use

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio