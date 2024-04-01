Lottery Market Size to Grow by USD 182.44 billion from 2023 to 2027, 6.56% YOY market growth recorded in 2022/2023, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Lottery Market size is estimated to grow by USD 182.44 billion at a CAGR of 6.96% between 2023 and 2027. The Year-over-Year (YoY) growth rate for the Lottery Market from 2022 to 2023 is 6.56%. This indicates a positive growth trend in the market during that period, reflecting a 6.56% increase in performance or revenue compared to the previous year.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lottery Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 182.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.56 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Italy, France, and Spain

Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global lottery market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer lottery in the market are Agento N.V, Arizona Lottery, Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Florida Lottery, Gaming China, Georgia Lottery Corp., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Jumbo Interactive Ltd., Lotto NZ, Maruhan Co. Ltd., New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games LLC, STRATACACHE, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Type (Terminal-based games, Scratch-off games, and Sports lotteries) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The offline segment is poised for significant market share growth in the forecast period, maintaining its leading position from 2021. This is attributed to its widespread presence and strong consumer awareness. Growing disposable incomes are driving increased spending on leisure activities like lotteries, promoting traditional lottery sales, considered safer from online fraud . Valued at USD 350.74 billion in 2017, the offline segment continues to expand, with casinos and designated outlets driving sales. Vendors are adopting new sales strategies, such as deploying slot machines and partnering with retail outlets like supermarkets, enhancing consumer convenience and vendor presence. Government promotion of lotteries for charitable purposes further boosts offline sales. These factors collectively drive the anticipated expansion of the offline segment in the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global lottery market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global lottery market.

APAC is projected to contribute 36% to global market growth. Technavio analysts detail regional trends and drivers. In North America , technology adoption and state gambling legalization drive market growth. Despite pandemic-related fluctuations, recovery since 2021 benefits from eased lockdowns. Vendors focus on new sales channels and retail expansion for growth.

Market Dynamics

The increasing penetration of online lottery is a major driver boosting the market growth:

The rise of online lottery is driving market growth, fueled by increased use of online gaming platforms globally. This shift is driven by widespread internet and smartphone access, along with improved speeds. Digital transformation emphasizes virtual lotteries, accessible through mobile apps and online platforms, with vendors employing advanced technologies for a better user experience. This strategic move taps into growing smartphone usage, particularly notable in countries like India, where the online lottery market is expected to flourish, with an estimated 150 million real-money gamers by 2023. Additionally, online lotteries enable vendors to cross-sell other products, further enhancing the market's positive trajectory.

The adoption of advanced technologies by lottery operators is one of the major lottery market trends.

The stringent regulations on lottery in various regions is a key challenge hindering the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Lottery Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Lottery Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Lottery Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Lottery Market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Lottery Market vendors

Analyst Review:

The Lottery Market is experiencing a significant transformation, with the traditional draw-based games evolving to include virtual and online formats. The growth of the online lottery market is driven by factors such as increased smartphone penetration, improved internet connections, and the proliferation of mobile application-based lottery games. One of the key drivers of the online lottery market growth is the convenience it offers to customers. With the availability of mobile applications, players can easily participate in lottery games from anywhere at any time, leading to an increase in the number of players and overall return on investment for lottery operators.

Lottery operators are leveraging social media platforms as part of their promotional strategy to attract customers and increase engagement. By using social media channels, operators can reach a wider audience and create excitement around winning prizes. However, the growth of the online lottery market also brings challenges, particularly in terms of cybersecurity. As more transactions occur on digital platforms, there is a heightened risk of cybercrime. Lottery operators must prioritize security measures such as encryption, banking security, and collaboration with auditing companies to ensure the reliability and integrity of their platforms.

Additionally, operators need to navigate the legal framework surrounding online gambling, particularly in regions with strict regulations such as the German Interstate Treaty on gambling. Compliance with regulatory requirements is crucial to maintaining the trust of customers and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the online lottery market. Overall, the online lottery market presents opportunities for growth and innovation, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences. By embracing digital platforms and implementing robust security measures, lottery operators can capitalize on the expanding online gambling market while safeguarding the interests of players.

Market Overview:

The Online Lottery Market continues to witness substantial growth, fueled by the increasing popularity of gaming and internet usage. Traditional draw-based games have seamlessly transitioned into the digital realm, driving the online lottery market's expansion. With a focus on return on investment, operators are leveraging social media and promotional strategies to attract customers and offer enticing winning prizes. Smartphone penetration has facilitated the rise of mobile application-based lottery games, further contributing to market growth. However, concerns regarding cybercrime and security persist, prompting lottery operators to prioritize reliability and banking security. Despite regulatory challenges, particularly in Europe with the German Interstate Treaty on gambling, the online lottery market remains resilient, poised for continued evolution and market share expansion.

