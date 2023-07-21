Lotto Announces Partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods to Roll Out Performance Collection Across the U.S.A.

USWNT and 2023 Women's World Cup Star Sofia Huerta Joins Lotto Roster of Global Athletes Ahead of National Launch at DICK'S

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, owner of Lotto®, announced today a breakthrough partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods to bring the iconic Italian sports brand Lotto to American athletes. As Lotto celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, a robust collection of Lotto soccer and tennis footwear will be available at the leading omnichannel sporting goods retailer in the United States. DICK'S will serve as the U.S. anchor retail partner for Lotto's soccer and tennis products, which launch July 22 in select DICK'S retail locations and online at DICKS.com/Lotto.

2023 Women's World Cup Star Sofia Huerta in Lotto campaign for DICK'S Sporting Goods national launch. Photo by Anthony Mandler. U.S. Women's National Team and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup member Sofia Huerta announced as new Lotto Ambassador. Photo by Anthony Mandler.

DICK'S athletes will be able to purchase official Lotto performance cleats and tennis footwear designed and developed in Italy by Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A.. Lotto also offers a full range of Lotto racquet sports performance products, plus lifestyle footwear and apparel under the Lotto Life's and Lotto Leggenda trademarks.

To coincide with the new DICK'S partnership, Lotto announced the addition of U.S. Women's National Team and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup member Sofia Huerta as a brand ambassador, adding to its roster of athletes, which includes over 300 soccer players globally. Huerta has competed in 30 career games with the USWNT and recorded four assists. She hails from Boise, Idaho, currently plays for the OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League and is the first Idahoan named to a World Cup roster. Huerta will wear Lotto footwear during all on-field competition and will appear in Lotto's campaign creative at DICK'S Sporting Goods, as well as promote the brand through social media and appearances.

"I am honored to represent Lotto on and off the field. The brand is legendary and brings years of soccer history and product innovation," shared Sofia. "Their values and vision are parallel with my goals and the support they have given to grow the game of soccer aligns with my hope to leave the game better than I found it."

Lotto, a premier Italian sports brand established in 1973, is world-renowned for its innovative performance-driven footwear, apparel, and accessories which feature the signature double diamond logo. Rich with history in soccer, Lotto has been worn by professional soccer teams A.C. Milan and Juventus F.C. and elite soccer players Dino Zoff, Ruud Gullit and Andriy Shevchenko. Today, Lotto is distributed in over 100 countries. The brand is currently worn by more than 40 soccer teams, over 300 professional soccer players, and more than 200 professional tennis players, including multi-time Grand Slam finalist, Ons Jabeur.

Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman & CEO of WHP Global, owner of the Lotto brand, commented, "We're thrilled to bring the Lotto brand to U.S. athletes in partnership with DICK'S, the largest and most trusted sporting goods retailer in the country. This breakthrough collaboration not only ensures a new generation of Lotto athletes and customers but also charts an exciting new path as we continue to grow this legendary brand around the globe."

For more information visit DICKS.com/Lotto and Lotto at LottoSport.com and on Instagram.

High-resolution images of Lotto product and Sofia Huerta can be found here.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, BONOBOS®, ISAAC MIZRAHI®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, and a 60% interest in the EXPRESS® brand. Collectively the brands are approaching USD $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com .

About Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A.

Lotto Sport Italia is an Italian footwear and sportswear manufacturing company based at Trevignano near Venice, in the heart of the Italian Sport System District. The company has long blended Italian sport design with specialized sport expertise, in a diversified portfolio of products. During the years Lotto has become synonymous with quality, endurance, and self-expression, always being anchored to sport. Larger-than-life legends such as John Newcombe, Martina Navratilova, Boris Becker, Ruud Gullit, Andriy Shevchenko and many others have been wearing Lotto. Today, the company continues its success story with international sponsorships and partnerships with some of the best talent in the world. For more information, please visit www.lottosport.com, Facebook and Instagram.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Moosejaw, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts:



WHP Global

Jaime Cassavechia

EJ Media Group

646-701-7041

[email protected]

Lotto US

Ben Mann

Berk Communications

[email protected]com

SOURCE WHP Global