LOTTO® Launches Pickleball Collection at DICK'S Sporting Goods and Introduces Brooklyn Aces Star Pablo Tellez as Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, owner of the LOTTO® brand, announced today the launch of LOTTO's first U.S. pickleball collection with retailer DICK'S Sporting Goods. Tied to the announcement, Major League Pickleball and PPA Tour star Pablo Tellez of the Brooklyn Aces joins LOTTO as its newest professional pickleball ambassador in the United States.

LOTTO introduces Brooklyn Aces Star Pablo Tellez as Brand Ambassador. LOTTO Launches Pickleball Collection at DICK'S Sporting Goods nationwide. Photo credit: Empire Green.

Expanding from its well-known soccer and tennis collections, LOTTO's new pickleball line includes top-quality equipment and footwear for both men and women. Pablo Tellez, a top-ranked MLP player recently traded from the Texas Ranchers to the Brooklyn Aces, adds his name to LOTTO's impressive roster of over 300 athletes globally. DICK'S Sporting Goods serves as the U.S. anchor retail partner for LOTTO's pickleball products, now available in select DICK'S stores nationwide and online at dicks.com/Lotto.

The LOTTO pickleball collection at DICK'S features a variety of paddles including the ULTIMO Pro (14mm & 16mm), Ultimo (14mm & 16mm), and Arco (16mm), with retail pricing ranging from $150 to $250. Additionally, the collection showcases the Mirage and Raptor footwear lines retailing between $70 and $150.

"Having the chance to represent a brand like LOTTO with such a long-standing heritage in sports is an amazing opportunity," said new LOTTO ambassador and Major League Pickleball star Pablo Tellez. "I have never worn more comfortable footwear – LOTTO's shoes really help me compete at my highest level. I've noticed since joining LOTTO a new comfort level on the court and the LOTTO Ultimo Pickleball Paddle has taken my game to the next level."

"Adding Pablo Tellez to our roster of pro athletes is a strategic move as we build a presence in pickleball – the fastest growing participation sport in the U.S.," said Jameel Spencer, Chief Marketing Officer, Fashion & Athletic Verticals at WHP Global. "With our pickleball collection now at DICK'S Sporting Goods stores and online, we are applying the same meticulous approach and attention to detail that has made LOTTO world-renowned for innovation and performance in footwear and apparel for over 50 years."

Effy Zinkin, COO at WHP Global, added, "We are enjoying tremendous success with our soccer and tennis lines at DICK'S Sporting Goods, and we are excited to strengthen our partnership with the leading sporting goods retailer as we introduce our innovative pickleball collection to a wider audience. This collaboration underscores our commitment and strategic vision for growing the LOTTO brand in emerging sports categories like pickleball."

Alongside Pablo Tellez, LOTTO welcomes former tennis player Jhonnatan Medina Alvarez as a brand ambassador. Jhonnatan, now a pickleball player and private pickleball and tennis coach, brings three decades of experience in tennis and pickleball.

Tellez and Medina Alvarez join a stellar group of LOTTO athlete partners in the U.S., including USWNT and Seattle Reign FC star defender Sofia Huerta, St. Louis CITY SC defender Tim Parker, and FOX Sports host and former MLS and U.S. Men's National Team star Stu Holden.

In June, LOTTO announced a strategic partnership with the Brooklyn Aces joining an ownership group that includes Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman, Drake, Michael B. Jordan and others. LOTTO became the first athletic brand to co-own a professional pickleball team and is now the team's official apparel sponsor with branding integrated into the Brooklyn Aces logo and on player apparel.

About LOTTO

LOTTO, a premier Italian sports brand established in 1973, is world-renowned for its innovative, performance-driven footwear, apparel, and accessories, which feature its iconic logo of a tennis court over a soccer field. Rich in soccer history, LOTTO has been worn by professional soccer teams A.C. Milan and Juventus F.C., elite soccer players Dino Zoff, Ruud Gullit, and Andriy Shevchenko, and top athletes including tennis Grand Slam champions Martina Navratilova, Francesca Schiavone, Marion Bartoli and Boris Becker. Today, LOTTO is distributed in over 100 countries and is currently worn by more than 40 soccer teams, over 300 professional soccer players, and more than 200 professional tennis players. For more information, visit: www.lottosport.com and follow @lottosportus.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

