WHP GLOBAL COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF VERA WANG BRAND

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, a leading brand management firm based in New York, announced the successful acquisition of the intellectual property of the iconic VERA WANG fashion brand.

As part of the transaction, Vera Wang will continue in her role as Founder & Chief Creative Officer, and she is also a shareholder in WHP Global. WHP Global's brand portfolio includes more than 14 powerful consumer brands that generate over $7 billion in global retail sales annually across fashion, sports, and hardgoods.

Vera Wang logo (PRNewsfoto/WHP Global)

For additional background on the VERA WANG acquisition, please read the announcement press release here.

ABOUT VERA WANG

Vera Wang, a native New Yorker who has spent her career at the forefront of fashion, initiated a radical change in the wedding industry in 1990 with the opening of her flagship salon at the Carlyle Hotel in New York. Today, the Vera Wang brand reflects her vision of creating a lifestyle that goes beyond bridal fashion and ready-to-wear, and extends to celebrity dressing, fragrances, accessories and home.

ABOUT WHP GLOBAL

WHP Global is a leading New York-based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP Global owns a portfolio of consumer brands that collectively generate over $7 Billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit whp-global.com or follow @whp_global on social.

