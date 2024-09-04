LOTTO Welcomes Chicago Fire FC's Kellyn Acosta to Roster of Global Athletes& Launches Iconic Lifestyle Footwear at DICK's Sporting Goods

Acosta to be featured in LOTTO's Soccer & Lifestyle Footwear & Apparel Campaigns

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, owner of the LOTTO® brand, announced today the addition of Chicago Fire FC midfielder Kellyn Acosta to its roster of athletes, which includes New England Revolution defender Tim Parker, Seattle Reign FC and U.S. Women's National Team member Sofia Huerta and over 300 professional soccer players globally. Acosta, a member of the 2022 FIFA World Cup U.S. Men's National Team, will wear LOTTO footwear on and off the pitch and will promote the brand through social media and live appearances throughout the year.

"LOTTO is a storied brand with a rich soccer history. LOTTO's Stadio OG is my favorite cleat –

I love its premium leather and the Italian craftsmanship shines through," said Acosta. "Fashion and streetwear are such an important aspect of American culture and I'm excited to highlight some of the brand's timeless lifestyle classics off the pitch like the soccer-inspired Brasil Select shoes."

In conjunction with Acosta's signing, WHP Global also announced the launch of LOTTO's lifestyle footwear collection – LOTTO Leggenda – with retailer DICK'S Sporting Goods. Starting soon, U.S. consumers will be able to purchase LOTTO Leggenda footwear at brick-and-mortar retail stores for the first time, in addition to being available on Dicks.com/LOTTO.

LOTTO Leggenda takes the brand's iconic shoes from '70s, '80s and '90s and turns them into fashion masterpieces honoring the legends that made lasting impact in the history of their sport. The soccer-inspired LOTTO Brasil Select is now available for men and women, while the tennis-inspired LOTTO Autograph and LOTTO Signature is available exclusively in men's and women's sizing respectively. The LOTTO Leggenda lifestyle models pay homage to the brand's unrivaled sporting soul while featuring the brand's latest innovations to maximize comfort outside of sporting competition.

"Kellyn is the perfect fit as we continue to grow our soccer presence and influence in the U.S.," said Effy Zinkin, COO at WHP Global. "His on-field performance as a player coupled with his style off the pitch make this an ideal partnership as our lifestyle footwear becomes available to U.S. consumers at DICKS."

Acosta joins a stellar group of LOTTO athlete partners in the U.S. including 2013 MLS MVP Mike Magee, who is LOTTO's head of talent for its U.S. soccer division and was responsible for bringing in Acosta, Seattle Reign FC star defender Sofia Huerta, New England Revolution star defender Tim Parker, FOX Sports host and former MLS and U.S. Men's National Team standout Stu Holden, Brooklyn Aces pickleball star Pablo Tellez, and pickleball pro Jhonnatan Medina Alvarez. Acosta is 12-year MLS veteran, playing for FC Dallas, the Colorado Rapids, LAFC and currently Chicago Fire FC, and has made 58 appearances for the U.S. Men's National Team, where he was a member of the 2017 and 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup winning teams.

In July 2023, LOTTO announced a partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods to serve as the U.S. anchor retail partner for LOTTO's soccer and racquet sport products. In July 2024, LOTTO expanded its collection of soccer and tennis offerings with the new pickleball collection including equipment, footwear and apparel for men and women. For more information and to check out LOTTO's latest footwear and apparel, visit DICKS.com/LOTTO and Lotto at LOTTOSport.com and on Instagram.

About LOTTO

LOTTO, a premier Italian sports brand established in 1973, is world-renowned for its innovative, performance-driven footwear, apparel, and accessories, which feature its iconic logo of a tennis court over a soccer field. Rich in soccer history, LOTTO has been worn by professional soccer teams A.C. Milan and Juventus F.C., elite soccer players Dino Zoff, Ruud Gullit, and Andriy Shevchenko, and top athletes including tennis Grand Slam champions Martina Navratilova, Francesca Schiavone, Marion Bartoli and Boris Becker. Today, LOTTO is distributed in over 100 countries and is currently worn by more than 40 soccer teams, over 300 professional soccer players, and more than 200 professional tennis players. For more information, visit: www.lottosport.com and follow @lottosportus.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

