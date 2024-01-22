WHP Global and El Puerto de Liverpool Expand Partnership to Bring Babies"R"Us® to Mexico for the First Time

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP"), parent company of Babies"R"Us® and Toys"R"Us®, and leading omnichannel retailer El Puerto de Liverpool, SAB de CV ("Liverpool") today announced the expansion of its partnership to introduce Babies"R"Us to families throughout Mexico. This development follows the tremendous reception of the beloved Toys"R"Us brand in the region and underscores the brand's commitment to providing families with a one-stop retail destination for all their parenting needs.

Babies"R"Us U.S. store at American Dream.

It is estimated that the global market for specialized baby care products is around 89 billion dollars and it is expected that the industry will continue to grow in the coming years.1 Mexico is positioned as one of the countries with great potential in this industry, since it has a population of over 25 million children2, in addition, parents are looking for toys that help the proper development of babies such as early stimulation and motor items, interactive products, educational games, stuffed animals, among others.

The first Toys"R"Us store in Mexico, which opened in October 2023, received an incredible response from customers. Building on this success, WHP and Liverpool are now extending their efforts to meet the diverse and growing needs of families by introducing Babies"R"Us to the Mexican market.

Babies"R"Us, known for its wide selection of baby products and items, will offer Mexican families a unique catalog for all things baby, with a full range of products from baby essentials and nursery furniture to a diverse selection of toys, educational products and services to meet the needs of new and expectant parents and families. The expansion will include the opening of dedicated Babies"R"Us stores, as well as the launch of a flagship e-commerce platform, ensuring convenient access for parents and caregivers to high-quality products at every stage of their parenting journey.

"We are excited to build on the success of Toys"R"Us in Mexico and expand our partnership with Liverpool to introduce Babies"R"Us to the Mexican market," said Jamie Uitdenhowen, Executive Vice President of Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us at WHP Global. "Liverpool's incredible retail execution and the positive reception of Toys"R"Us reaffirms the strong interest of families in Mexico in our brands, and we are excited to further enhance the retail landscape by bringing the trusted Babies"R"Us brand to parents and caregivers across the country."

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with WHP Global and introduce Babies"R"Us to our customers in Mexico," said Jorge Sota, Director of Boutique Operations and Retail Softline for Toys R Us Mexico. "Our goal is to provide the best retail experience for our customers, and we look forward to offering an unparalleled family retail environment that combines the iconic appeal of the Toys "R "Us and Babies"R"Us brands with an accessible, high-quality shopping experience for the modern consumer."

For more than 30 years, Babies"R"Us has been known as the most trusted authority on parenting. Today, the Babies"R"Us brand can be found in more than 20 countries with digital sites and more than 100 branded and independent stores. Millions of parents, grandparents, first-time and future caregivers around the world rely on Babies"R"Us as the go-to resource for the best baby products, advice, registry and savings for their family.

The first Babies"R"Us store in Mexico will open in the 2nd half of 2024, with a flagship website and additional stores to follow.

Follow @babiesrus_mx and @toysrusmexico for more updates on new store openings.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool is a Mexican omnichannel company, with a leading presence in department stores and a solid e-commerce platform. It is present throughout Mexico with 303 stores, including Liverpool and Suburbia stores and 112 specialty boutiques, along with 28 shopping centers in 18 states of the Mexican Republic. For 175 years, it has offered the widest selection of quality products and comprehensive services: from the latest in fashion for the whole family to interior design advice, food and beverage, home goods, technology and much, much more. It also has the best gift registry program. Liverpool is recognized as one of the best places to work in Mexico, employing more than 76,000 workers throughout the country. Its commitment is to operate with the utmost efficiency, growth, innovation, prestige, service, profitability and adaptation to specific markets, building a strong sense of social responsibility to the world around us.

Follow Liverpool: elpuertodeliverpool.com.mx, www.liverpool.com.mx/IG: @liverpool_mexico /FB:/LiverpoolMexico / X: @liverpoolmexico

Visit El Puerto de Liverpool Newsroom: https://www.elpuertodeliverpool.mx/sala-prensa/sala-prensa.html.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, BONOBOS®, ISAAC MIZRAHI®, G-STAR RAW®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, and a majority interest in the EXPRESS® brand. Collectively the brands generate over USD $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

