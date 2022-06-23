Lotus Foods Introduces Organic White Quick Cook Rice, Ready in Half the Time

RICHMOND, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Foods, the leading heirloom and organic rice company, has launched Organic White Quick Cook Rice, a short grain rice that is ready in just 10 minutes or about half the time of most white rice. Perfect for any savory or sweet dish, this unique tiny grain is sometimes referred to as "baby basmati" due to its tender texture, fragrant aroma and delicate flavor.

Organic White Quick Cook Rice is a beloved heirloom rice variety called Kalijira, grown by family farmers in West Bengal, India, using regenerative More Crop Per Drop® practices that minimize water usage, empower women, financially reward farmers and reduce climate impact.

Traditionally reserved for special occasions, this innovative new offering now makes it easy to save time when cooking many varieties of global cuisine, all without sacrificing texture and flavor. Organic White Quick Cook Rice will be available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide this spring and at other major retailers this summer for an MSRP of $4.99 for a 15oz bag. Like all Lotus Foods products, it is certified organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO, and is grown by family farmers who grow rice using organic and regenerative practices.

Lotus Foods is known for sourcing exceptional rice varieties from around the world, each chosen for its unique flavor, nutritional value and ease of cooking. New Organic White Quick Cook Rice is the latest innovation in flavor and convenience from Lotus Foods, which in 2021 introduced three varieties of Heat & Eat Rice Pouches that are ready in as little as 90 seconds. Lotus Foods also expanded its beloved line of organic rice noodles in 2021 to now include Soba, Pho, Udon and Pad Thai.

"We're thrilled to expand our organic rice offerings to include a variety that works with so many dishes and makes getting a healthy meal on the table easier without having to compromise quality," said Caryl Levine, Co-Founder/Co-CEO of Lotus Foods. "We are constantly trying new rice varieties in hopes of finding something new we know people will love. Our goal is to introduce innovative, modern products while supporting our global network of family farmers who are growing rice more sustainably."

About Lotus Foods

Since 1995, Lotus Foods has partnered in direct and fair trade with small family farmers around the world who are growing rice more sustainably while preserving rice biodiversity. Lotus Foods' product line includes pigmented heirloom and organic rice varieties such as Forbidden Rice®, Jade Pearl Rice™, Red Rice, traditional Basmati and Jasmine Rice and Tri-color Rice as well as Rice Ramen, Pad Thai Rice Noodles and Rice Ramen Noodle Soup Cups. Products are available at major retailers nationwide. As a certified B Corporation, Lotus Foods is committed to "Changing How Rice Is Grown around the World" by focusing on rice grown using the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), which we call More Crop Per Drop®. SRI minimizes water usage, empowers women, financially rewards farmers and reduces climate impact. As a business co-founded and co-owned by an Asian American, and with a global supply network encompassing family farmers throughout Asia, Lotus Foods stands with the AAPI community and condemns racial violence.

