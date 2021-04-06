Lotus Foods Thinks Outside the Bowl with Expansion of Organic Asian Rice Noodle Offerings to Include Pho, Udon and Soba

RICHMOND, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Foods, the leading heirloom and organic rice company, is excited to bring Asia's most popular noodles to American kitchens, now gluten-free and made with organic and whole grain rice. The company has expanded its top-selling line of organic rice noodles to include Pho, Udon and Soba, rounding out a full array of convenient Asian noodle options. These versatile noodles are fast-cooking and flavor-forward, perfect for any style of cooking from classic stir-fries, soups, salads and spring rolls to gluten-free pasta favorites.

The three new noodles build on the success of Lotus Foods' line of organic rice Pad Thai noodles and category leading better-for-you rice ramen noodles, both available in multiple varieties. Sales of Asian noodles have increased significantly over the past year as consumers look for more variety, flavor and convenience in their weekday menus. All Lotus Foods noodles are ready in minutes and help make organic grains easy to get in the bowl or on the plate.

The new varieties include:

Organic Traditional Pho Rice Noodles: Made with organic white rice, these blissfully delicious thin-style noodles, commonly used in Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine, are gluten-free and don't even have to be cooked! Just soak in boiling water for four minutes until tender. Enjoy in soups stir-fries, spring rolls and salads.

Organic Brown Udon Rice Noodles: By replacing wheat with organic whole grain brown rice, these popular Japanese-style noodles are now gluten-free. Plump and toothsome with a mild nutty taste, they're delicious in a savory broth, paired with veggies, protein and spices, or as a sub in any pasta recipe.

Organic Buckwheat & Brown Soba Rice Noodles: Made by combining organic buckwheat – the seed that gives such valued taste and nutrition – with organic whole grain brown rice to create a beloved yet gluten-free Japanese-style Soba noodle. With its rich and nutty taste, serve chilled with a dipping sauce, in a hot broth, or in any pasta or stir-fry.

"We're excited to offer our twist on even more popular Asian noodles to give cooks flavorful options that are whole grain, gluten-free and easy to get on the table. As people experiment with new cuisines at home while keeping health and wellness at the forefront, we've seen the popularity of our rice noodles soar," said Caryl Levine, Co-Founder/Co-CEO of Lotus Foods. "With 90% of consumers saying organic is more important than ever, Lotus Foods is filling a need in American pantries through a modern take on noodles."

"These new products from Lotus are exciting and smart for several reasons," said Jessie Shafer, RD, and team member at The Real Food Dietitians. "By using high-quality heirloom rice and brown rice blends to make Pho, Udon, and Soba noodles that are certified gluten free, more people than ever can prepare dishes inspired by popular Chinese, Vietnamese, and Japanese cuisines. The use of brown rice and buckwheat in the Udon and Soba noodles makes it convenient and delicious to get more of the nutrient-rich whole grains we need daily to promote everything from gut health to heart health. And the fact that these products are grown responsibly, as proven by the USDA Organic certification, means we can feel confident in choosing new plant-based options perfectly designed to sustain human and planetary health."

The launch of three new Asian noodles is the latest innovation in rice and rice noodles from Lotus Foods. In early 2021, Lotus announced new Heat & Eat Rice Pouches and in 2020 the company expanded its Rice Ramen Noodle Soup Cups to include a Spicy Kimchi flavor. Furthering its commitment to sustainable growing practices, Lotus announced in 2020 its brown and white Basmati Rice qualified for Regenerative Organic Certification/Silver.

The new Asian noodles have an SRP of $3.99 and are available nationwide beginning April 2021. Like all Lotus Foods noodles, the new Pho, Udon and Soba are USDA Certified Organic, Certified Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified and Kosher. A Certified B Corp., Lotus' network of family farmers grow all products using organic and regenerative practices.

For more information, product offerings and recipes visit Lotus Foods online and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Lotus Foods

Since 1995, Lotus Foods has partnered in direct and fair trade with small family farmers around the world who are growing rice more sustainably while preserving rice biodiversity. Lotus Foods' product line includes pigmented heirloom and organic rice varieties such as Forbidden Rice®, Jade Pearl Rice™, Red Rice, traditional Basmati and Jasmine Rice and Tri-color Rice as well as Rice Ramen, Arare Rice Crackers, Pad Thai Rice Noodles and Rice Ramen Noodle Soup Cups. Products are available at major retailers nationwide. As a certified B Corporation, Lotus Foods is committed to "Changing How Rice Is Grown around the World" by focusing on rice grown using the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), which we call More Crop Per Drop™. SRI minimizes water usage, empowers women, financially rewards farmers and reduces climate impact. As a business co-founded and co-owned by an Asian American, and with a global supply network encompassing family farmers throughout Asia, Lotus Foods stands with the AAPI community and condemns racial violence.

