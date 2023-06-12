Lotus Infrastructure Partners Appoints Antonia Schwartz to Lead Global Capital Raising Efforts

News provided by

Lotus Infrastructure Partners

12 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

Antonia brings deep industry experience in the energy sector to her new role

GREENWICH, Conn., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Infrastructure Partners ("Lotus Infra"), a leading investor and developer in the energy and infrastructure sector, today announced the appointment of Antonia Schwartz as its new Head of Investor Relations. This strategic addition to the team will spearhead the firm's global capital raising initiatives, further strengthening its position as a key player in the industry.

In this new role, Antonia will work closely with the Lotus Infra executive team to develop and execute comprehensive fundraising strategies. To date, the firm has raised in excess of $3 billion of equity capital and executed transactions totaling more than $8 billion in enterprise value. Leveraging her deep industry knowledge, Antonia will cultivate strong partnerships with global investors, positioning Lotus Infra as the preferred choice for investments in the energy and infrastructure sector.

Antonia brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in investor relations to this newly created role. With over 20 years of expertise in managing successful capital raising campaigns and fostering meaningful relationships with investors, Antonia will help drive the firm's growth.

Prior to joining Lotus, Antonia served as Head of Investor Relations at Waud Capital Partners and other private equity and infrastructure funds. Antonia's deep understanding of the energy and infrastructure landscape, coupled with her exceptional ability to navigate complex markets, makes Antonia an invaluable asset to Lotus Infrastructure Partners.

"We welcome Antonia to the Lotus family. Antonia is an executive of exceptional caliber and expertise and we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in propelling our firm to new heights," said Himanshu Saxena, Chairman and CEO of Lotus Infra.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at Lotus Infrastructure as the firm continues to grow and execute on its strategy of finding attractive investment opportunities, particularly in the energy infrastructure and energy transition space," said Ms. Schwartz. "I look forward to forging even deeper relationships with our limited partners as Lotus continues to grow our presence in this space."

About Lotus Infrastructure Partners

Lotus Infra is a private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Conn., that specializes in energy infrastructure investments. Through existing general opportunity funds and affiliated investment vehicles, the Lotus Team has raised in excess of $3 billion of equity capital and executed transactions totaling more than $8 billion in enterprise value. For more information, please visit www.lotusinfrastructure.com.

SOURCE Lotus Infrastructure Partners

Also from this source

Lotus Infrastructure Partners Launches NeuVentus

Ten West Link Commemorates Start of Construction on Transmission Line Connecting California and the Desert Southwest

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.