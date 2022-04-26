LOU FERRIGNO VISITS BATON ROUGE'S NEW CRUNCH FITNESS GYM

Crunch Fitness Baton Rouge is also screening his latest biographical-drama miniseries about the development and production of Francis Ford Coppola's landmark gangster film The Godfather (1972) for Paramount Pictures and will have local vendors on site, contests and prizes for members and non-members.

"We are delighted to have Lou Ferrigno represent Crunch as an ambassador for health & fitness, said Brian Hibbard, owner of Crunch Fitness. The partnership with Lou Ferrigno gives Crunch Fitness the platform to bring awareness to the local community around health & wellness. Plus, who wouldn't want to shake the hand of the one and only HULK?"

Crunch Fitness offers various instructor-led classes, including ones focused on high-intensity interval training (HIIT), dance, spin, sports, toning and restorative moves. If someone prefers to work out individually, they can use equipment inside Crunch Fitness, including top-quality cardio machines, lifting platforms and free weights.

In addition, one-on-one personal training sessions are also available to meet individualized needs. Other amenities include a boxing studio, sauna, lie-down and standing tanning beds, a functional training area with indoor turf, a cycling studio and HydroMassage chairs.

On-site babysitting is provided to children ages six months to 12 years, with a movie theater on location to help keep kids entertained in a supervised manner.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

