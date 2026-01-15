Lou Malnati's Launches Limited-Time Trippple Peppp Pizza

Chicago pizzeria debuts pepperoni-packed pizza during National Pizza Week featuring three layers, three flavors and three pepperoni styles

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, the iconic Chicago deep dish destination since 1971, is launching the Trippple Peppp Pizza, during National Pizza Week. The new limited-time offering features three stacked layers of premium pepperoni, from crispy crunch to smoky intensity, delivering more pepperoni than ever before.

Built for those who take their pepperoni seriously, the Trippple Peppp Pizza features three premium styles:

Crispy cupped pepperoni that curls and chars for a satisfying crunch

Smoky pepperoni strips delivering bold, wood-fired intensity

Classic pepperoni slices providing the familiar savory spice

Each variety is generously layered on Lou Malnati's signature buttery, flaky crust with Wisconsin mozzarella cheese and California vine-ripened tomato sauce, delivering bold flavor and varied texture throughout.

The Trippple Peppp marks the debut of the smoky pepperoni strips on Lou Malnati's menu. While classic slices and cupped pepperoni are already fan favorites, this new combination adds a flavor packed new option to the pizzeria's menu.

"We're always looking for ways to innovate while staying true to what makes our pizza special," said Julie Younglove-Webb, CEO of Lou Malnati's. "With Trippple Peppp, we wanted to create the ultimate pepperoni experience. Stacking three pepperoni styles lets us deliver the variety, intensity, and bold flavor our customers crave in every bite."

As with every Lou Malnati's pizza, the Trippple Peppp is handmade from scratch with premium ingredients, staying true to the family recipe that has defined the brand for over five decades.

The Trippple Peppp Pizza is available now for a limited time in both deep dish and thin crust at all Lou Malnati's locations for dine-in, carryout, and delivery. Customers nationwide can order 2, 4 and 6-pack Trippple Peppp frozen pizzas through TastesofChicago.com, where each pizza is handmade, flash-frozen to preserve quality, and shipped ready to bake at home.

For more information or to order, visit: loumalnatis.com.

About Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria has been a family-owned staple since 1971. Famous for its deep-dish pizza and commitment to the original Chicago-style recipe, Lou Malnati's operates 70 locations across the Chicagoland area, Arizona and Wisconsin. The pizzeria's signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe passed down through four generations. For more information, visit: loumalnatis.com.

SOURCE Lou Malnati's