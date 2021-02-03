Loud And Live Announces Launch Of Loud And Live Studios

From livestreams, podcasts and short & long form content, to music specials, documentaries and branded content, Loud And Live Studios was established in an effort to continue supporting the company's vision to innovate and expand its capabilities and better serve its clients. "We've been organically developing content for years, so the launch of this division is a natural step for us as the demand from consumers and brands for content of all types, digital, streaming, and beyond, continues to grow," said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live.

Within Loud And Live's marketing services division, its content development work for brands has also grown exponentially. Most recently, the company has developed unique and branded content for clients such as Walmart, P&G, McDonald's, Nestlé and Frito-Lay, among others. "When you boil it down, from sports and entertainment, to lifestyle properties and brand work, our capabilities and the nature of our business offers a unique ecosystem to develop original content for our business units, as well as for our clients", Albareda added.

Across its Entertainment division, the company has been producing music specials for the likes of Sony Music Latin, HBO and YouTube. Last year, it also live-streamed multiple concerts, including with Latin icons Ricardo Montaner and Fito Paez. Already in 2021, Loud And Live Studios is in the post-production phase for two music specials set to premiere later this year on a major global network, to be announced. It's also finalizing deals with various global Latin artists for the exclusive rights to their livestreamed concerts.

Around Sports, the company has been developing and distributing content since its inception, including the production of the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast of the 2019 Reebok CrossFit Games, as well as the production and live broadcast of CrossFit Open 19.5, both which were hosted on Loud And Live Sports' YouTube channel. Most recently, Loud And Live Sports launched the Trials, a global digital fitness competition that was broadcasted on a proprietary platform developed by Loud And Live, which featured athletes competing from across the world and representing a total of 72 countries. It also owns and produces the Loud And Live Sports Podcast, which features unique content from across the sports and fitness industries.

Building off its continued success, the company plans to establish Loud And Live Studios into a leading media and content development player.

