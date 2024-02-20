LOUD AND LIVE PRESENTS "NUESTRO LUGAR FELIZ TOUR," THE LONG-AWAITED THIRD NATIONAL TOUR BY RENOWNED ARTIST CAMILO

News provided by

Loud and Live, Inc.

20 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

THE TOUR WILL VISIT MAJOR CITIES IN THE UNITED STATES AND PUERTO RICO STARTING ON SEPTEMBER 2024

LA TRIBU WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE TICKETS ON PRESALE TOMORROW, FEBRUARY 21, WHILE THE GENERAL SALE WILL TAKE PLACE ON FEBRUARY 23 THROUGH WWW. CAMILOLATRIBU.COM

THE NEW REPERTOIRE OF THE SIX-TIME LATIN GRAMMY® WINNER AND SEVEN-TIME PREMIO LO NUESTRO 2024 NOMINEE WILL INCLUDE SONGS FROM HIS NEW MUSICAL CHAPTER TITLED "' un" WHICH INCLUDES HIS HIT "PLIS" WITH EVALUNA – NOW AVAILABLE ON ALL DIGITAL MUSIC PLATFORMS

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the entertainment, marketing, media, and live events company, announced today the new and third national tour titled "Nuestro Lugar Feliz Tour," from the renowned artist, composer, and producer Camilo in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The tour will kick off on September 28, 2024, in El Paso, TX, and then continue to cities such as McAllen, Houston, Chicago, New York, Miami, Orlando, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. (List of dates below).

Continue Reading
Camilo Nuestro Lugar Feliz US Tour 2024
Camilo Nuestro Lugar Feliz US Tour 2024

The presale will take place this Wednesday, February 21, and the general sale will begin this Friday, February 23, at www.camilolatribu.com.

The six-time Latin GRAMMY® winner will not only premiere songs from his first musical chapter titled "un" during the Premio Lo Nuestro ceremony taking place this Thursday, February 22, where he is nominated in seven categories, but they will also be part of the repertoire of his new live show which promises to be another unforgettable experience for La Tribu.

"It is an honor for us to start our third tour with Camilo," said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. "His talent and passion continue to inspire us, and we can't wait to share his music with his fans once again."

"Nuestro Lugar Feliz Tour" is the third tour of the beloved and admired artist who continues to create music that touches the hearts of everyone who listens to it and this time, with "un," he honors the tropical sounds such as salsa, son, and a tropical fusion that influenced his childhood and youth. "un" includes the songs 'Gordo,' 'No se Vale' and 'PLIS' with Evaluna, recorded completely live with a band of musicians and backing singers. 

In addition to the announcement of his tour that will begin this summer in Spain and his latest musical chapter, Camilo will perform for the first time in his career at the famed Hollywood Bowl in the city of Los Angeles on September 26.

Camilo's "Nuestro Lugar Feliz Tour" Dates:

Saturday,
September 28,
2024

El Paso

TX

El Paso County
Coliseum

Ticketmaster

Saturday,
October 5,
2024

McAllen

TX

Payne Arena

Ticketmaster

Sunday,
October 6,
2024

Houston

TX

Smart Financial
Centre

ATG Tickets

Thursday,
October 10,
2024

Chicago

IL

Allstate Arena

Ticketmaster

Saturday,
October 12,
2024

New York

NY

The Theater at
MSG

Ticketmaster

Saturday,
October 19,
2024

Miami

FL

Kaseya Center

Ticketmaster

Sunday,
October 20,
2024

Orlando

FL

Kia Center

Ticketmaster

Saturday,
October 26,
2024

San Juan

PR

Coliseo de
Puerto Rico

Ticketera

For more information about Camilo
www.tiktok.com/@camilo
www.instagram.com/camilo
www.twitter.com/camilomusica
www.facebook.com/camilomusica
www.youtube.com/camilo

About Loud And Live: Loud And Live, is an entertainment, marketing, media and live events company, merging music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion in creating engaging experiences for audiences globales. www.loudlive.com 

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.

Also from this source

LOUD AND LIVE PRESENTA "NUESTRO LUGAR FELIZ TOUR" LA ESPERADA TERCERA GIRA NACIONAL DEL RECONOCIDO ARTISTA CAMILO

LOUD AND LIVE PRESENTA "NUESTRO LUGAR FELIZ TOUR" LA ESPERADA TERCERA GIRA NACIONAL DEL RECONOCIDO ARTISTA CAMILO

La compañía de entretenimiento, marketing, medios y eventos en vivo Loud And Live, anuncia que presentará la nueva y tercera gira nacional del...
CHRISTIAN ARTIST, JESÚS ADRIÁN ROMERO, EMBARKS ON AN EXCITING 11-CITY TOUR ACROSS THE UNITED STATES AND PUERTO RICO

CHRISTIAN ARTIST, JESÚS ADRIÁN ROMERO, EMBARKS ON AN EXCITING 11-CITY TOUR ACROSS THE UNITED STATES AND PUERTO RICO

Following the success of the "TOUR DE LA ESPERANZA" held between 2021 and 2022, and after a break in his concert tour in 2023, Jesús Adrián Romero is ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.