Loud And Live Sports Expands Into Latin America and Europe

First is the Madrid CrossFit Championship will be hosted in the hometown of the Meridian Regional and 2015 CrossFit Invitational, and will take place from May 1-3rd in Spain's capital. As a CrossFit Sanctionals™ event, the top male, female, and team will receive an invitation to compete at the CrossFit Games. The event comes to life as a relaunch of the Ciudad Real based competition, the Meridian Championship, and is being organized in conjunction with that event's founder. This marks the first CrossFit Sanctionals™ event in Spain, with an aim of catering to the strong Spanish & European CrossFit communities.

Next is the final CrossFit Sanctionals™ event leading up to the 2020 CrossFit Games. The Mayan CrossFit Classic will be hosted in the Mayan Riviera region of Mexico over July 3-5th, 2020. In addition to being the last opportunity for those seeking an invitation to the CrossFit Games, the competition will showcase an array of other divisions. This includes the "Latin American Cup," designed to crown the top teams across all of Latin America. However, this isn't to say the event won't feature athletes from across the globe. Strategically positioned between North and South America, the first-ever Mexican CrossFit Sanctionals™ event shall deliver a competition that will unite both continents for a weekend fitness celebration!

"We are really excited to bring quality events to the Mexican and Spanish communities. In collaboration with our local partners, we're looking forward to creating an unforgettable experience for our athletes, volunteers, spectators and partners, that honor both great nations and their respective CrossFit communities," said Matt O'Keefe, president of Loud And Live Sports.

This announcement comes on the heels of CrossFit, Inc.'s release of the full Sanctionals™ event schedule. This now expands Loud And Live's event total to four, which include destination fitness festival, the Wodapalooza Miami Fitness Festival and California-based, West Coast Classic.

More information will be released soon. Check each event's social channels and website to stay up-to-date.

About Loud And Live Sports

A division of Loud And Live Inc., Loud And Live Sports performs at the intersection of athlete representation, sports marketing services, live events, and content development. In addition to owning and operating fitness events and competitions, Loud And Live Sports represents a diverse group of elite CrossFit athletes.

About Loud And Live

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with offices in San Francisco, Boston, Puerto Rico and Nashville, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences. To learn more, visit www.loudlive.com and www.instagram.com/loud_live .

About CrossFit

CrossFit, Inc. is the recognized worldwide leader in functional fitness. Founded by Greg Glassman and built on the foundations of constantly varied, high-intensity functional movements, education, and collaborative competition, CrossFit®-brand workouts develop strength and fitness while cultivating community and camaraderie in each of the more than 15,000 affiliated gyms in CrossFit's global network. CrossFit, Inc. is the leading accredited certificate issuer for physical training professionals worldwide and offers specialty certificate programs in addition to its core curriculum. CrossFit, Inc. promotes health and fitness, and created and operates the CrossFit Games, an annual competition where elite athletes compete to be named the Fittest on Earth™.

To learn more, visit www.crossfit.com .

SOURCE Loud and Live Sports