Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future Makes $40,000 Gift to Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Honored With Naming

Louis Hernandez, Jr. is a technology investor and executive, author, philanthropist, board member of the Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, and the Founder of the Foundation For A Bright Future. He and his Foundation are passionate supporters of underrepresented and underprivileged children in providing equal access to education, healthcare, the arts and leadership development. He has worked with or served on the board of many charitable and non-for-profit organizations on a range of community issues and is currently on the board of the Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation.

"Nicklaus Children's Hospital is an amazing organization serving the pediatric healthcare needs of our community, inspiring hope and lifelong health to children and their families. For A Bright Future Foundation is committed to help provide the best care for all children. More than ever, this commitment to a greater cause is a reminder of how important healthcare workers are to all of us. These brave and committed members of our community are our neighbors, our friends, and our relatives and represent all ranges of our society. I'm very proud and honored to support such an important cause," said Hernandez.

"We are proud to partner with Louis Hernandez Jr. and For A Bright Future Foundation to help provide the very best pediatric care to children right here in our community," said Michelle Boggs, President of Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation. "Now more than ever, community support is essential to help our dedicated medical team continue to serve those who need it most. I'm inspired by the work of For A Bright Future Foundation and look forward to our work together to impact our community."

Nicklaus Children's relies on community support to continue providing the best care for every child in need right here in South Florida. They are among the best in the nation in pediatric healthcare, with more ranked programs than any other hospital in South Florida.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. If you would like to learn more about the Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future, please visit www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org .

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 475 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org .

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation :

Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization established to support the delivery of and access to world-class healthcare at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Florida's only freestanding children's hospital. Founded in 1982 as Miami Children's Hospital Foundation, Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation was the vision of Ambassador David M. Walters who, after losing his 6-year-old granddaughter to leukemia in 1970 due to lack of medical resources, vowed no child would ever have to leave South Florida for healthcare. Today, alongside major benefactors Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation is dedicated to raising critical funds for patients and families served at the 309-bed flagship facility and its network of outpatient centers, extending from southern Miami-Dade to Martin County. For more information, visit https://give.nicklauschildrens.org .

Contact info:

Gina Rogoto

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

[email protected] +1 (305) 539-9415

Fuad Kiuhan

Nicklaus Children's Hospital

[email protected] +1 (786) 449-4797

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Related Links

http://www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org

