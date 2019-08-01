Louis Libin Rejoins Sinclair Broadcast Group

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced today that Louis Libin has rejoined the company as its Vice President for Spectrum Engineering and Policy.

In this role, Mr. Libin will be responsible for engineering elements to the Company's overall domestic and international strategic vision for spectrum utilization. In addition, he will be an integral part of Sinclair's tactical decisions on deployment of current and Next Generation broadcast systems and platforms, including single frequency networks, cellularized broadcast platforms and related business use cases.

"We're delighted to welcome Louis back as a key contributor to our executive group," said Mark Aitken, Sinclair's Vice President for New Technology. "He brings a wealth of critical experience to the cutting edge of broadcasting. He's part of the elite corps of innovative thinkers and is representative of Sinclair's forward-thinking and visionary culture."

Mr. Libin previously served as Sinclair's Senior Director of Advanced Technology before spending time with HC2 Broadcasting as its Managing Director of Strategy. Mr. Libin is well respected as a professional advisor, educator and speaker in the spectrum, television, telecom, software and communications industries. He is founder of Broad Comm, Inc., a technology consulting group specializing in cyber security, advanced television broadcast, interactive TV, intellectual property and wireless communications. He is the Chairman of Election Wireless 2021, responsible for coordinating all wireless requirements for broadcasters, Committees and public safety needs for the primary and Presidential Debates, the Political Conventions, Election Night coverage and the Presidential Inauguration having been tasked by the FCC to coordinate wireless use at previous elections. Mr. Libin was the Executive Director of the Advanced Television Broadcasting Alliance. On the international front, Mr. Libin is chair of the ATSC 3.0 Rapporteur Group for Study Group 6 - Broadcasting at the International Telecommunications Union. He studied physics at Yeshiva University, Engineering at Pratt Institute, received his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from California Miramar University and completed the Executive Management program of Optical Electronics and High-Speed Videography at MIT. Mr. Libin is a Senior Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers and is a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers. Mr. Libin was also a guest lecturer at Arizona State University in Phoenix on Media Entrepreneurship.

Mr. Libin stated, "Being on the razor's edge of innovation in the broadcast world is the heart of Sinclair's mission. I'm delighted to be part of the team that seeks to capitalize on that vision."

