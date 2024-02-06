LOUIS XIII COGNAC AND LAQUAN SMITH UNITE TO UNVEIL AN EXCLUSIVE LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION OF ACCESSORIES FOR LOUIS XIII THE DROP

The LOUIS XIII x LaQuan Smith Collection comprises two bespoke accessories, THE DROP Chain Pouch and The Boudoir Gloves. Crafted with a meticulous attention to detail, both accessories are designed to make enjoying LOUIS XIII Cognac a high fashion experience – elevating the wearers everyday art of life.

The collection launches through an alluring campaign, A Drop in Time by LOUIS XIII x LaQuan Smith, and features exceptional fashion-forward talents including Director Greg Swales, Artistic Director of Fashion Carine Roitfeld, and starring model Jasmine Tookes. These renowned creatives contributed to the campaign's artistic expression, glamour, and high-fashion atmosphere infused with LOUIS XIII THE DROP's timeless spontaneity.

"I'm thrilled to embark on this extraordinary journey with LOUIS XIII Cognac," expressed LaQuan Smith. "This partnership encapsulates innovation and redefines the LOUIS XIII tasting experience. This revolutionary collection is designed to spark conversation - merging high-fashion with the elegance of the Maison's time-honored rituals."

"Accessories are the punctuation marks of style, they add distinct personality to the narrative of fashion. In the LOUIS XIII x LaQuan Smith campaign, we've woven each accessory with LaQuan's elegant ready-to-wear designs, their versatility and wearability serving as a testament to timeless allure." said Carine Roitfeld, Founder and Editor in Chief of CR Fashion Book who served as Artistic Director of Fashion for A Drop in Time.

THE DROP Chain Pouch is a statement piece made of pure silver, designed to hold a single bottle of LOUIS XIII THE DROP. Inspired by vintage flasks and bottles, the "metal-morphosis" design brings a fine-jewelry flair to the nomadic nature of THE DROP, encasing each 10ml bottle of LOUIS XIII Cognac in a stunning latticework armor enclosure.

The Boudoir Gloves, crafted from demure mesh, are opera-length with velvet detailing that graces the palm and interior forearm. The gloves pay homage to LOUIS XIII's traditional white glove service, modernized by design elements from LaQuan Smith's ready-to-wear staple: the mesh catsuit.

"This collaboration with LOUIS XIII Cognac and LaQuan Smith highlights our shared commitment to both modernity and timelessness," said Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President of Luxury Brands, Remy Cointreau USA. "Together, we're thrilled to showcase a truly unique collection and campaign with each accessory serving as a testament to the history of LOUIS XIII's craftsmanship, reborn with LaQuan's impeccable eye for style".

The LOUIS XIII x LaQuan Smith Collection will be sold as a set for $2,300 and will be available in extremely limited quantities. This exclusive set comprises the rare and coveted LOUIS XIII: THE DROP Collection Box, featuring five multi-colored 10ml bottles of LOUIS XIII Cognac, as well as THE DROP Chain Pouch and The Boudoir Gloves.

The LOUIS XIII x LaQuan Smith Collection is available for pre-sale beginning today, February 6th, 2024, via us.louisxiii-cognac.com. Commercial availability for the collection, while supplies last, will begin in March, 2024 on us.louisxiii-cognac.com & laquansmith.com. Attentive clients are encouraged to follow @louisxiiicognac and @laquan_smith on Instagram for real-time updates.

About LOUIS XIII Cognac

Since 1874, LOUIS XIII Cognac is forever reborn from the precious eaux-de-vie of Cognac Grande Champagne, handed down through generations and artfully blended. Time is the raw material with which this rare spirit is crafted, its essence unwavering.

Guided by Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau, LOUIS XIII is the symbol of an enduring bond with Nature and Terroir, strengthened by the patina of age. Each drop is a living legacy, each decanter a celebration of visionary minds and human hands that shape the future by making a mark on tomorrow, today.

Think a century ahead.

About LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith, born in Queens, New York, started his brand at the age of 21 after spending his early years instructed by his grandmother. His original muse, she instilled in him a passion and skill for sewing and pattern making. Smith formally launched his eponymous label in 2013, which gained quick acclaim for its directional style and daring silhouettes.

His distinctive work, which takes inspiration from the strength and power of the female form, is beloved by fashion icons and influential women such as Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, and most recently Vice President Kamala Harris. Smith has cultivated an equally dynamic private order clientele that spans the globe from Lagos to London.

LaQuan Smith's unapologetically glamorous aesthetic has garnered national acclaim – Smith has been awarded the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund and the ACE Hero Award, and in 2022 was nominated for CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year.

LaQuan Smith is headquartered and manufactured in Long Island City, NYC and delivers globally.

SOURCE Louis XIII

× Modal title

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.